Kadant Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- Record Bookings, Operating Cash Flow, and Free Cash Flow in Q4 2020

WESTFORD, Mass., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kadant Inc. (NYSE: KAI) reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 2, 2021.

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Operating cash flow increased 3% to a record $40 million.
  • Free cash flow increased 7% to a record $38 million.
  • Bookings increased 23% to a record $197 million.
  • Revenue decreased 8% to $168 million.
  • GAAP diluted EPS increased 84% to $1.40.
  • Adjusted diluted EPS increased 17% to $1.54.
  • Net income increased 85% to $16 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $32 million and represented 19.1% of revenue.

Fiscal Year Financial Highlights

  • Operating cash flow was $93 million and free cash flow was $85 million.
  • Bookings decreased 6% to $648 million.
  • Revenue decreased 10% to $635 million.
  • GAAP diluted EPS increased 5% to $4.77.
  • Adjusted diluted EPS decreased 7% to $5.00.
  • Net income increased 6% to $55 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA decreased 9% to $116 million and represented 18.3% of revenue.

Note: Percent changes above are based on comparison to the prior year period. Free cash flow, adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and changes in organic revenue are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items as detailed later in this press release under the heading “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Management Commentary
“While the past year has been dominated by the global pandemic that impacted communities around the world, I am proud of the pivotal role Kadant has played in helping essential industries continue to operate,” said Jeffrey L. Powell, president and chief executive officer. “Our leadership teams across the globe continue to work tirelessly to safeguard our employees while meeting the needs of our customers. New order activity and revenue continued their upward trajectory in the fourth quarter of 2020 led by robust capital project activity in our Industrial Processing segment and strong demand for our parts and consumables across all our operating segments.

“Overall, the quarter was better than expected with solid execution from our businesses enabling us to deliver strong margins and earnings in the fourth quarter. This led to record cash flow from operations and record free cash flow in the quarter which, combined with our debt repayments, helped reduce our leverage ratio to 1.61. As our end-market conditions improve and the broader macroeconomic outlook becomes increasingly positive, we are well-positioned to capitalize on new opportunities and accelerate revenue growth.”

Fourth Quarter 2020 compared to 2019
Revenue decreased eight percent to $168.4 million compared to $182.7 million in 2019. Organic revenue was down 10 percent, which excludes an acquisition and a two percent increase from the favorable effect of foreign currency translation. Gross margin was 44.1 percent compared to 40.9 percent in 2019.

GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $1.40 compared to $0.76 in 2019. Adjusted diluted EPS increased 17 percent to $1.54 compared to $1.32 in 2019. Adjusted diluted EPS in 2020 excludes $0.13 of impairment and restructuring costs and $0.01 of acquired backlog amortization. Adjusted diluted EPS in 2019 excludes a $0.55 settlement loss, $0.17 of impairment and restructuring costs, and a $0.16 discrete tax benefit. Net income was $16.2 million compared to $8.7 million in 2019 and adjusted EBITDA was $32.1 million compared to $32.2 million in the prior year quarter. Cash flow from operations increased three percent to a record $40.3 million compared to $39.2 million in 2019.

Bookings increased 23 percent to a record $196.5 million compared to $159.8 million in 2019. Organic bookings increased 20 percent, which excludes an acquisition and a three percent increase from the favorable effect of foreign currency translation.

Fiscal Year 2020 compared to 2019
Revenue decreased 10 percent to $635.0 million compared to $704.6 million in 2019. Organic revenue was down 10 percent, which excludes an acquisition and the unfavorable effect of foreign currency translation. Gross margin was 43.7 percent compared to 41.7 percent in 2019.

GAAP diluted EPS increased five percent to $4.77 compared to $4.54 in 2019. Adjusted diluted EPS decreased seven percent to $5.00 compared to $5.36 in 2019. Adjusted diluted EPS in 2020 excludes $0.19 of impairment and restructuring costs, $0.04 of acquired backlog amortization, $0.03 of acquisition costs, and a $0.03 discrete tax benefit. Adjusted diluted EPS in 2019 excludes a $0.55 settlement loss, $0.32 of acquired profit in inventory and backlog amortization, a $0.29 discrete tax benefit, $0.17 of impairment and restructuring costs, and $0.06 of acquisition costs. Net income was $55.2 million compared to $52.1 million in 2019. Adjusted EBITDA decreased nine percent to $115.9 million compared to $127.1 million in 2019. Cash flow from operations decreased five percent to $92.9 million compared to $97.4 million in 2019.

Bookings decreased six percent to $648.5 million compared to $688.3 million in 2019. Organic bookings were down six percent, which excludes an acquisition and the unfavorable effect of foreign currency translation.

Summary and Outlook
“Our record bookings in the fourth quarter were led by strong capital project activity and solid contributions from our parts and consumables," Mr. Powell continued. "As we start 2021, we expect demand to improve as industrial production continues to strengthen. Our global footprint and the diversity of our product offerings have provided stability as the timing of the market recovery has varied by region and industry. While we have seen a recent strengthening in demand, there is uncertainty in how global markets may respond to the pandemic as the vaccine distribution has proven to be uneven around the world. As a result, we will not be providing guidance at this time.”

Conference Call
Kadant will hold a webcast with a slide presentation for investors on Thursday, February 18, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. eastern time to discuss its fourth quarter and full-year performance, as well as future expectations. To access the webcast, including the slideshow and accompanying audio, go to www.kadant.com and click on “Investors.” To listen to the webcast via teleconference, call 888-326-8410 within the U.S., or +1-704-385-4884 outside the U.S. and reference participant passcode 2636925. Prior to the call, our earnings release and the slides used in the webcast presentation will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will be available at www.sec.gov. An archive of the webcast presentation will be available on our website until March 19, 2021.

Shortly after the webcast, Kadant will post its updated general investor presentation incorporating the fourth quarter and fiscal year results on its website at www.kadant.com under the “Investors” section.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, including increases or decreases in revenue excluding the effect of acquisitions and foreign currency translation (organic revenue), adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and free cash flow.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our core business, operating results, or future outlook. We believe that the inclusion of such measures helps investors gain an understanding of our underlying operating performance and future prospects, consistent with how management measures and forecasts our performance, especially when comparing such results to previous periods or forecasts and to the performance of our competitors. Such measures are also used by us in our financial and operating decision-making and for compensation purposes. We also believe this information is responsive to investors' requests and gives them an additional measure of our performance.

The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for the results of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release have limitations associated with their use as compared to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, in that they may be different from, and therefore not comparable to, similar measures used by other companies.

Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020 included a $3.6 million favorable foreign currency translation effect and $0.7 million from an acquisition. Revenue in 2020 included a $2.2 million unfavorable foreign currency translation effect and $1.6 million from an acquisition. We present increases or decreases in organic revenue, which excludes the effect of acquisitions and foreign currency translation, to provide investors insight into underlying revenue trends.

Our non-GAAP financial measures exclude benefit plan settlement losses, impairment and restructuring costs, acquisition costs, amortization expense related to acquired profit in inventory and backlog, and discrete tax items. Free cash flow excludes capital expenditures from cash flow from operations. These items are excluded as they are not indicative of our core operating results and are not comparable to other periods, which have differing levels of incremental costs, expenditures or income, or none at all.

Fourth Quarter

Adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin exclude:

  • Pre-tax impairment and restructuring costs of $2.1 million in 2020 and $2.5 million in 2019.
  • Pre-tax expense related to acquired backlog amortization of $0.2 million in 2020.

Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS exclude:

  • After-tax settlement loss of $6.4 million ($5.9 million pre-tax and tax expense of $0.5 million) in 2019.
  • After-tax impairment and restructuring costs of $1.5 million ($2.1 million net of tax of $0.6 million) in 2020 and $1.9 million ($2.5 million net of tax of $0.6 million) in 2019.
  • After-tax expense related to acquired backlog amortization of $0.1 million ($0.2 million net of tax of $0.1 million) in 2020.
  • A discrete tax benefit of $1.8 million in 2019.

Free cash flow is calculated as cash flow from operations less:

  • Capital expenditures of $2.2 million in 2020 and $3.7 million in 2019.

Fiscal Year

Adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin exclude:

  • Pre-tax impairment and restructuring costs of $3.0 million in 2020 and $2.5 million in 2019.
  • Pre-tax acquisition costs of $0.5 million in 2020 and $0.8 million in 2019.
  • Pre-tax expense related to acquired backlog amortization of $0.5 million in 2020 and $1.3 million in 2019.
  • Pre-tax expense related to amortization of acquired profit in inventory of $3.5 million in 2019.

Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS exclude:

  • After-tax settlement loss of $6.4 million ($5.9 million pre-tax and tax expense of $0.5 million).
  • After-tax impairment and restructuring costs of $2.2 million ($3.0 million net of tax of $0.8 million) in 2020 and $1.9 million ($2.5 million net of tax of $0.6 million) in 2019.
  • After-tax acquisition costs of $0.4 million ($0.5 million net of tax of $0.1 million) in 2020 and $0.7 million ($0.8 million net of tax of $0.1 million) in 2019.
  • After-tax expense related to acquired backlog amortization of $0.4 million ($0.5 million net of tax of $0.1 million) in 2020 and $1.0 million ($1.3 million net of tax of $0.3 million) in 2019.
  • After-tax expense related to amortization of acquired profit in inventory of $2.7 million ($3.5 million net of tax of $0.8 million) in 2019.
  • A discrete tax benefit of $0.3 million in 2020 and $3.3 million in 2019.

Free cash flow is calculated as cash flow from operations less:

  • Capital expenditures of $7.6 million in 2020 and $10.0 million in 2019.

Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in this press release.

Financial Highlights (unaudited)                
(In thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)        
                     
        Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
Consolidated Statement of Income   Jan. 2, 2021   Dec. 28, 2019   Jan. 2, 2021   Dec. 28, 2019
Revenue   $ 168,431       $ 182,659       $ 635,028       $ 704,644    
Costs and Operating Expenses:                
  Cost of revenue 94,212       108,032       357,722       410,884    
  Selling, general, and administrative expenses 47,387       47,642       181,905       192,525    
  Research and development expenses 2,766       2,904       11,298       10,884    
  Impairment and restructuring costs (b)   2,053       2,528       2,979       2,528    
      146,418       161,106       553,904       616,821    
Operating Income   22,013       21,553       81,124       87,823    
Interest Income   41       55       181       213    
Interest Expense   (1,363 )     (2,612 )     (7,423 )     (12,755 )  
Other Expense, Net (c)   (100 )     (6,063 )     (195 )     (6,359 )  
Income Before Provision for Income Taxes   20,591       12,933       73,687       68,922    
Provision for Income Taxes   4,210       4,048       17,948       16,358    
Net Income   16,381       8,885       55,739       52,564    
Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest   (174 )     (136 )     (543 )     (496 )  
Net Income Attributable to Kadant   $ 16,207       $ 8,749       $ 55,196       $ 52,068    
                     
Earnings per Share Attributable to Kadant:                
    Basic   $ 1.41       $ 0.77       $ 4.81       $ 4.63    
    Diluted   $ 1.40       $ 0.76       $ 4.77       $ 4.54    
                     
Weighted Average Shares:                
    Basic   11,513       11,344       11,482       11,235    
    Diluted   11,608       11,525       11,564       11,457    
                     
        Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (a) Jan. 2, 2021   Jan. 2, 2021   Dec. 28, 2019   Dec. 28, 2019
Net Income and Diluted EPS Attributable to Kadant, as Reported   $ 16,207       $ 1.40       $ 8,749       $ 0.76    
Adjustments for the Following:                
  Settlement Loss, Net of Tax (c)               6,352       0.55    
  Impairment and Restructuring Costs, Net of Tax (b)   1,543       0.13       1,905       0.17    
  Amortization of Acquired Backlog, Net of Tax (g)   132       0.01       15          
  Discrete Tax Items (i)               (1,839 )     (0.16 )  
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (a) $ 17,882       $ 1.54       $ 15,182       $ 1.32    
                     
        Twelve Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (a) Jan. 2, 2021   Jan. 2, 2021   Dec. 28, 2019   Dec. 28, 2019
Net Income and Diluted EPS Attributable to Kadant, as Reported   $ 55,196       $ 4.77       $ 52,068       $ 4.54    
Adjustments for the Following:                
  Settlement Loss, Net of Tax (c)               6,352       0.55    
  Impairment and Restructuring Costs, Net of Tax (b)   2,210       0.19       1,905       0.17    
  Acquisition Costs, Net of Tax   355       0.03       699       0.06    
  Amortization of Acquired Profit in Inventory and Backlog, Net of Tax (g,h)   407       0.04       3,702       0.32    
  Discrete Tax Items (i)   (338 )     (0.03 )     (3,338 )     (0.29 )  
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (a) $ 57,830       $ 5.00       $ 61,388       $ 5.36    
                     
        Three Months Ended       Decrease Excluding Acquisition and FX (a,e)
Revenue by Segment (d)   Jan. 2, 2021   Dec. 28, 2019   Decrease  
Flow Control   $ 60,115       $ 61,547       $ (1,432 )     $ (2,304 )  
Industrial Processing   69,109       79,049       (9,940 )     (12,283 )  
Material Handling   39,207       42,063       (2,856 )     (3,951 )  
        $ 168,431       $ 182,659       $ (14,228 )     $ (18,538 )  
                     
Percentage of Parts and Consumables Revenue   67   %   60   %        
                     
        Twelve Months Ended   Decrease   Decrease Excluding Acquisition and FX (a,e)
    Jan. 2, 2021   Dec. 28, 2019    
Flow Control   $ 225,444       $ 250,339       $ (24,895 )     $ (22,073 )  
Industrial Processing   261,577       301,948       (40,371 )     (41,658 )  
Material Handling   148,007       152,357       (4,350 )     (5,267 )  
        $ 635,028       $ 704,644       $ (69,616 )     $ (68,998 )  
                     
Percentage of Parts and Consumables Revenue   66   %   63   %        
                     
        Three Months Ended   Increase (Decrease)   Increase (Decrease) Excluding Acquisition and FX (e)
Bookings by Segment (d)   Jan. 2, 2021   Dec. 28, 2019    
Flow Control   $ 61,878       $ 56,974       $ 4,904       $ 4,171    
Industrial Processing   94,759       61,874       32,885       29,972    
Material Handling   39,898       40,935       (1,037 )     (2,196 )  
        $ 196,535       $ 159,783       $ 36,752       $ 31,947    
                     
Percentage of Parts and Consumables Bookings   61   %   70   %        
                     
        Twelve Months Ended   Decrease   Decrease Excluding Acquisition and FX (e)
    Jan. 2, 2021   Dec. 28, 2019    
Flow Control   $ 228,591       $ 241,220       $ (12,629 )     $ (9,345 )  
Industrial Processing   273,644       290,881       (17,237 )     (18,818 )  
Material Handling   146,242       156,184       (9,942 )     (11,201 )  
        $ 648,477       $ 688,285       $ (39,808 )     $ (39,364 )  
                     
Percentage of Parts and Consumables Bookings   65   %   64   %        
                     
        Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
Business Segment Information (d)   Jan. 2, 2021   Dec. 28, 2019   Jan. 2, 2021   Dec. 28, 2019
Gross Margin:                
    Flow Control   52.5   %   50.5   %   52.9   %   51.4   %
    Industrial Processing   42.3   %   36.2   %   41.3   %   38.3   %
    Material Handling   34.3   %   35.6   %   33.7   %   32.5   %
        44.1   %   40.9   %   43.7   %   41.7   %
                     
Operating Income:                
    Flow Control   $ 14,170       $ 12,123       $ 51,530       $ 55,343    
    Industrial Processing   10,824       10,769       42,971       49,599    
    Material Handling   4,034       6,085       14,375       11,600    
    Corporate   (7,015 )     (7,424 )     (27,752 )     (28,719 )  
        $ 22,013       $ 21,553       $ 81,124       $ 87,823    
                     
Adjusted Operating Income (a,f):                
    Flow Control   $ 14,108       $ 12,123       $ 52,189       $ 55,343    
    Industrial Processing   12,840       13,297       45,788       52,127    
    Material Handling   4,310       6,105       14,907       17,315    
    Corporate   (7,015 )     (7,424 )     (27,752 )     (28,719 )  
        $ 24,243       $ 24,101       $ 85,132       $ 96,066    
                     
Capital Expenditures:                
    Flow Control   $ 1,141       $ 825       $ 2,808       $ 2,639    
    Industrial Processing   663       1,890       3,123       5,113    
    Material Handling   372       999       1,539       2,144    
    Corporate         7       125       61    
        $ 2,176       $ 3,721       $ 7,595       $ 9,957    
                     
        Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
Cash Flow and Other Data   Jan. 2, 2021   Dec. 28, 2019   Jan. 2, 2021   Dec. 28, 2019
Cash Provided by Operations   $ 40,283       $ 39,247       $ 92,884       $ 97,413    
Less: Capital Expenditures   (2,176 )     (3,721 )     (7,595 )     (9,957 )  
Free Cash Flow (a)   $ 38,107       $ 35,526       $ 85,289       $ 87,456    
                     
Depreciation and Amortization Expense   $ 8,074       $ 8,086       $ 31,334       $ 32,390    
                 
Balance Sheet Data           Jan. 2, 2021   Dec. 28, 2019
Assets                
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash           $ 66,640       $ 68,273    
Accounts Receivable, net           91,540       95,740    
Inventories           106,814       102,715    
Unbilled Revenue           7,576       13,162    
Property, Plant, and Equipment, net           84,642       86,032    
Intangible Assets           160,965       173,896    
Goodwill           351,753       336,032    
Other Assets           57,641       63,537    
                $ 927,571       $ 939,387    
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                
Accounts Payable           $ 32,264       $ 45,852    
Debt Obligations           227,963       294,717    
Other Borrowings           5,511       6,308    
Other Liabilities           164,928       165,431    
  Total Liabilities           430,666       512,308    
  Stockholders' Equity           496,905       427,079    
                $ 927,571       $ 939,387    
                     
    Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (a,d)   Jan. 2, 2021   Dec. 28, 2019   Jan. 2, 2021   Dec. 28, 2019
Consolidated                
    Net Income Attributable to Kadant   $ 16,207       $ 8,749       $ 55,196       $ 52,068    
    Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest   174       136       543       496    
    Provision for Income Taxes   4,210       4,048       17,948       16,358    
    Interest Expense, Net   1,322       2,557       7,242       12,542    
    Other Expense, Net (c)   100       6,063       195       6,359    
    Operating Income   22,013       21,553       81,124       87,823    
    Impairment and Restructuring Costs (b)   2,053       2,528       2,979       2,528    
    Acquisition Costs               485       843    
    Acquired Backlog Amortization (g)   177       20       544       1,323    
    Acquired Profit in Inventory (h)                     3,549    
    Adjusted Operating Income (a)   24,243       24,101       85,132       96,066    
    Depreciation and Amortization   7,897       8,066       30,790       31,067    
    Adjusted EBITDA (a)   $ 32,140       $ 32,167       $ 115,922       $ 127,133    
                     
    Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,j)   19.1   %   17.6   %   18.3   %   18.0   %
                     
Flow Control                
    Operating Income   $ 14,170       $ 12,123       $ 51,530       $ 55,343    
    Restructuring (Income) Costs   (62 )           659          
    Adjusted Operating Income (a)   14,108       12,123       52,189       55,343    
    Depreciation and Amortization   1,604       1,780       6,333       6,603    
    Adjusted EBITDA (a)   $ 15,712       $ 13,903       $ 58,522       $ 61,946    
                     
    Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,j)   26.1   %   22.6   %   26.0   %   24.7   %
                     
Industrial Processing                
    Operating Income   $ 10,824       $ 10,769       $ 42,971       $ 49,599    
    Impairment and Restructuring Costs   1,933       2,528       2,138       2,528    
    Acquisition Costs               485          
    Acquired Backlog Amortization (g)   83             194          
    Adjusted Operating Income (a)   12,840       13,297       45,788       52,127    
    Depreciation and Amortization   3,371       3,281       12,969       13,012    
    Adjusted EBITDA (a)   $ 16,211       $ 16,578       $ 58,757       $ 65,139    
                     
    Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,j)   23.5   %   21.0   %   22.5   %   21.6   %
                     
Material Handling                
    Operating Income   $ 4,034       $ 6,085       $ 14,375       $ 11,600    
    Restructuring Costs   182             182          
    Acquisition Costs                     843    
    Acquired Backlog Amortization (g)   94       20       350       1,323    
    Acquired Profit in Inventory (h)                     3,549    
    Adjusted Operating Income (a)   4,310       6,105       14,907       17,315    
    Depreciation and Amortization   2,862       2,946       11,278       11,205    
    Adjusted EBITDA (a)   $ 7,172       $ 9,051       $ 26,185       $ 28,520    
                     
    Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,j)   18.3   %   21.5   %   17.7   %   18.7   %
                     
Corporate                
    Operating Loss   $ (7,015 )     $ (7,424 )     $ (27,752 )     $ (28,719 )  
    Depreciation and Amortization   60       59       210       247    
    EBITDA (a)   $ (6,955 )     $ (7,365 )     $ (27,542 )     $ (28,472 )  
                   
(a) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.
                     
(b) The fourth quarter of 2020 includes an intangible asset impairment charge of $1,861 ($1,389 after tax) related to our Industrial Processing segment's timber-harvesting product line and consolidated restructuring costs of $192 ($154 after tax), and the full-year 2020 includes an intangible asset impairment charge of $1,861 ($1,389 after tax) and restructuring costs of $1,118 ($821 after tax). The fourth quarter and full-year of 2019 includes an intangible asset impairment charge of $2,336 ($1,765 after tax) and restructuring costs of $192 ($140 after tax) related to our Industrial Processing segment's timber-harvesting product line.
                     
(c) Includes a settlement loss of $5,887 ($6,352 after tax) in the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 28, 2019 associated with the termination of defined benefit plans at one of our U.S. operations.
                     
(d) Reflects our new reportable operating segments announced on April 22, 2020. Prior period information has been recast to conform to the current period presentation.
     
(e) Represents the increase (decrease) resulting from the exclusion of an acquisition and from the conversion of current period amounts reported in local currencies into U.S. dollars at the exchange rate of the prior period compared to the U.S. dollar amount reported in the prior period.
   
(f) See reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure under "Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation."
   
(g) Represents intangible amortization expense associated with acquired backlog.
                     
(h) Represents expense within cost of revenues associated with amortization of acquired profit in inventory.
                     
(i) The discrete tax benefit of $1,839, or $0.16 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $3,338, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the full-year 2019 relates to the exercise of employee stock options, which were significantly higher in these periods than in other comparable reporting periods.
                     
(j) Calculated as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue in each period.

About Kadant
Kadant Inc. is a global supplier of high-value, critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The Company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries. Kadant is based in Westford, Massachusetts, with approximately 2,600 employees in 20 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.kadant.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
The following constitutes a “Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including forward-looking statements about our future financial and operating performance, demand for our products, and economic and industry outlook. These forward-looking statements represent our expectations as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in Kadant’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 28, 2019 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These include risks and uncertainties relating to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operating and financial results; adverse changes in global and local economic conditions; the variability and difficulty in accurately predicting revenues from large capital equipment and systems projects; our customers’ ability to obtain financing for capital equipment projects; international sales and operations; health epidemics; changes to government regulations and policies around the world; policies of the Chinese government; the variability and uncertainties in sales of capital equipment in China; levels of residential construction activity; reductions by our wood processing customers of their capital spending or production of oriented strand board; changes to the global timber supply; cyclical economic conditions affecting the global mining industry; development and use of digital media; currency fluctuations; demand for coal, including economic and environmental risks associated with coal; price increases or shortages of raw materials; dependence on certain suppliers; our acquisition strategy; failure of our information systems or breaches of data security and cybertheft; compliance with government regulations and policies and compliance with laws; implementation of our internal growth strategy; competition; soundness of suppliers and customers; changes in our tax provision or exposure to additional tax liabilities; our ability to successfully manage our manufacturing operations; disruption in production; future restructurings; economic conditions and regulatory changes caused by the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union; our debt obligations; restrictions in our credit agreement and note purchase agreement; substitution of an alternative index for LIBOR; loss of key personnel and effective succession planning; protection of intellectual property; fluctuations in our share price; soundness of financial institutions; environmental laws and regulations; climate change; environmental, health and safety laws and regulations; adequacy of our insurance coverage; anti-takeover provisions; and reliance on third-party research.

Contacts
Investor Contact Information:
Michael McKenney, 978-776-2000
IR@kadant.com
or
Media Contact Information:
Wes Martz, 269-278-1715
media@kadant.com


