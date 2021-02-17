Palomar Holdings, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- LA JOLLA, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLMR) (the “Company”) today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results after the market close on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 and will host a conference call at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) the following day, Thursday, February 25, 2021.



The conference call can be accessed live by dialing 1-877-423-9813 or for international callers, 1-201-689-8573, and requesting to be joined to the Palomar Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call. A replay will be available starting at 3:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on February 25, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 13716031. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on March 4, 2021.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://ir.palomarspecialty.com/. The online replay will remain available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.

About Palomar Holdings, Inc.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc. and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company. Palomar is an innovative insurer that focuses on providing specialty insurance to residential and commercial customers. Palomar’s underwriting and analytical expertise allow it to concentrate on certain markets that it believes are underserved by other insurance companies, such as the markets for earthquake, hurricane and flood insurance. Palomar’s principal insurance subsidiary, Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, is an admitted carrier in 32 states and has an A.M. Best financial strength rating of “A-” (Excellent).

Contact

Media Inquiries

Sarah Flocken

1-240-630-0316

sarah@conwaymarketinggroup.com

Investor Relations

Shannon Devine

1-619-771-1743

investors@plmr.com

