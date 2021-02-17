Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 940 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,260 in the last 365 days.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- LA JOLLA, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLMR) (the “Company”) today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results after the market close on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 and will host a conference call at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) the following day, Thursday, February 25, 2021.

The conference call can be accessed live by dialing 1-877-423-9813 or for international callers, 1-201-689-8573, and requesting to be joined to the Palomar Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call. A replay will be available starting at 3:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on February 25, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 13716031. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on March 4, 2021.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://ir.palomarspecialty.com/. The online replay will remain available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.

About Palomar Holdings, Inc.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc. and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company. Palomar is an innovative insurer that focuses on providing specialty insurance to residential and commercial customers. Palomar’s underwriting and analytical expertise allow it to concentrate on certain markets that it believes are underserved by other insurance companies, such as the markets for earthquake, hurricane and flood insurance. Palomar’s principal insurance subsidiary, Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, is an admitted carrier in 32 states and has an A.M. Best financial strength rating of “A-” (Excellent).

To learn more, visit PLMR.com

Follow Palomar on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter: @PLMRInsurance

Contact

Media Inquiries
Sarah Flocken
1-240-630-0316
sarah@conwaymarketinggroup.com

Investor Relations
Shannon Devine
1-619-771-1743
investors@plmr.com

Source: Palomar Holdings, Inc.


Primary Logo

You just read:

Palomar Holdings, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Insurance Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.