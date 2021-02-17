Cincinnati Restauranteur To Grow Portfolio And Bring Dickey’s Barbecue Pit to Norwood, OH

/EIN News/ -- Cincinnati, OH, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ohio-based restaurateur and owner of the Harder Restaurant Group Patrick Harder is set to open his third Dickey’s Barbecue Pit location in the up-and-coming Cincinnati, OH suburb of Norwood.

The third installment of Harder’s Dickey’s franchise locations is coming soon to the retail facility known as Surrey Square later this spring and the nearly 2,500 square feet location will feature a sizeable indoor seating area outfitted with TVs for guests to enjoy while dining.

“It certainly hasn’t been an easy year for restaurants, but our barbecue fans have spoken and they love Dickey’s Barbecue,” said Patrick Harder Owner of Harder Restaurants Group. “We look forward to bringing the local community more of our famous barbecue very soon.”

In 2014, Harder opened his first Dickey’s Barbecue Pit location in Amelia Village situated in Clermont County outside of Cincinnati and last December Harder opened his Fairfield Dickey’s location equipped with a drive-thru to service guests on the go.

“Our Fairfield and Amelia locations have remained successful through these challenging times with online ordering, delivery and to-go, and our new Norwood location will offer the same conveniences to provide guests a seamless experience no matter how they choose to dine with us,” said Harder.

The award-winning barbecue restaurant’s menu consists of authentic, slow-smoked Texas-style barbecue offerings such as hickory-smoked brisket, fall-off-the-bone ribs and more along with an array of savory sides and delectable desserts. Dickey’s smokes all their meats on-site over a wood-burning pit and their competition-quality spread is also available for catering.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 79 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with two international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

