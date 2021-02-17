Corizon Health Wins Renewal For Essex County Juvenile Detention Center

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corizon Health announced today the company was recently awarded a renewal of the health services contract with the Essex County Juvenile Detention Center (ECJDC) in Newark. The new contract award was made following competitive bidding and extends a long and successful partnership with the ECJDC.



Corizon first began serving the ECJDC in 1996. The Corizon team has partnered with the County to achieve uninterrupted National Commission on Correctional Health Care (NCCHC) accreditation for the past 16 years, being selected as NCCHC’s facility of the year in 2013, and has continued providing an innovative health care program with positive clinical outcomes, measurable results, and tangible cost savings.

“We look forward to continuing our partnership and collaboration with the County to provide quality health care at the ECJDC,” said Bob Orrick, regional vice president of operations for Corizon. “We have the right people, resources, and systems to build on the established successes.” The Corizon Health team at the ECJDC includes seasoned administrators and experienced correctional health care professionals led by regional management.

About Corizon Health

Corizon Health, based in Brentwood, TN, is a leading provider of correctional healthcare services in the United States, providing quality healthcare services to states and municipalities across the country for more than forty years. Corizon offers comprehensive solutions for medical care, behavioral care, pharmaceutical and re-entry services. For more information, please visit www.corizonhealth.com.