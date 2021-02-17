Star2Star Awarded 2020 Unified Communications Excellence Award from INTERNET TELEPHONY Magazine

/EIN News/ -- SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star2Star , a global leader in cloud-native communications, collaboration, and integration solutions for the enterprise, announced today that TMC , a global, integrated media company, has named their cloud-native platform as a recipient of the 2020 Unified Communications Excellence Award presented by TMC’s INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine . This is the 8th consecutive year Star2Star has been recognized with this award.



Star2Star’s leading cloud-native platform has revolutionized the unified communications industry with the most complete enterprise solution suite on the market. Their cloud-native approach allows businesses to choose a pure or on-premises cloud deployment depending on their needs. And their end-to-end solution suite offers business voice, video meetings, team collaboration, customer engagement, contact center, and more solutions to unify the entire organization.

“We are proud to be recognized with this award for another year,” said Michelle Accardi, President and Chief Revenue Officer at Star2Star. “We have made it our mission to deliver the industry’s best and most complete solutions. It is an honor to be recognized for these efforts and we will continue to push the industry forward with innovative technologies.”

“Every year, I am amazed by the innovation and quality represented on the Unified Communications Excellence Award winners list. And I am so impressed with Star2Star’s commitment to addressing the real needs of the marketplace,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “It’s inspiring to see such commitment to excellence and I look forward to seeing future innovation from Star2Star.”

About Star2Star

In an increasingly complex world, businesses need to simplify the way they communicate, collaborate, and seamlessly integrate third-party applications into their operations and processes. Star2Star meets that need with its patented cloud-native collaboration platform designed for the modern enterprise that extends the company's record of success in maintaining a 99.4% customer retention rate.

Star2Star has delivered consistently innovative solutions to enterprise communication and collaboration challenges since 2006. Throughout its history, it has demonstrated a commitment to the continuous upgrading of cutting-edge technology to anticipate and address rapidly evolving enterprise needs. The company entered the market as the only UCaaS provider with an on-premises cloud platform that combined cloud flexibility with an ultra-reliable proprietary network. Today, its suite of enterprise communication and collaboration solutions offers unparalleled value, reliability, quality, scalability, and capacity to unify people and processes within an intuitive, cloud-native environment.

Star2Star has been named to such prestigious lists as the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 500|5000, Omdia Top 10 UCaaS Service Provider, and Forbes Most Promising Companies. Recognition of its pioneering innovation in the enterprise cloud market extends to major industry analyst indicators such as inclusion in the Frost Radar North American Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Industry reports and the Gartner Magic Quadrant for UCaaS, Worldwide.