EMS-LINQ, Powered by TITAN School Solutions, Unveils New Solutions to Safely and Efficiently Deliver Meals Curbside and In-Classroom

/EIN News/ -- Wilmington, NC, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMS-LINQ, the premier K-12 technology company in the U.S., introduces new solutions for school districts to manage and operate effectively amid ongoing, COVID-related challenges. These timely innovations are also designed to help districts increase their flexibility in preparation for future demands and requirements.

As schools reopen across the U.S., nutrition directors are witnessing rapidly changing regulations that their programs must meet. In response, they must quickly adapt their meal plans and food service to keep children fed while staying compliant with state and federal guidelines. TITAN — A LINQ Solution enables nutrition directors through integrated, user-friendly technology that supports the planning, management and reporting of meals delivered remotely.

With the TITAN platform, districts can now enjoy:

Contactless Curbside Pickup - Serving children who are on a hybrid or remote schedule is challenging for many school nutrition departments. Save hours of data entry and serve multiple meals over multiple days in one instant transaction. Process a week’s worth of meals in seconds, anywhere, on most devices.

Touchless Digital Student IDs - Keeping food service staff and students safe is a top priority for school nutrition directors. Access digital student IDs, print rosters, send barcode letters, and streamline serving with touchless identification.

Real-time Notifications - Many nutrition directors find it challenging to promote their programs while remote learning continues. Real-time notifications offer a unique opportunity to reach out to families directly through email, voice, and text notifications to remind them what's on the menu and keep them informed.

Online Preordering - The pandemic hit school nutrition programs hard, and most have experienced financial loss. Online preordering allows families to place pickup orders for easy, contactless service.

“We realize that whether in-person or virtual, families depend on healthy school meals, and keeping our K-12 community safe during these uncertain times furthers our mission of delivering people-first solutions and support,” said Krista Endsley, CEO of LINQ. “Our school nutrition professionals deserve the best resources available to help plan, prepare and deliver meals safely today, while also being prepared for what’s ahead.”

Together, LINQ and TITAN are proud to offer the industry’s only comprehensive, contactless nutrition management tools for the K-12 community. These new solutions are made possible through the combined power of LINQ and the recent acquisition of TITAN—A LINQ Solution, the nation’s fastest-growing school nutrition software solutions provider.

