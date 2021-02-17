Seneca-TD collaboration extended to offer successful Career Recharge sessions through 2021

Data shows individuals from groups hit hardest by the pandemic had highest participation in the first 32 sessions

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seneca, with support from TD Bank Group, has extended its successful Career Recharge series of free upskilling sessions through 2021. These sessions aim to help mid-career professionals re-enter the workforce, advance in their field, change careers or start a new venture.

More than 4,800 participants have attended workshops, in-person prior to the pandemic and online since the pandemic. The participants included 64 per cent women; 48 per cent identifying as a visible minority and 74 per cent over the age of 29. Research from Statistics Canada has shown that the pandemic has disproportionally affected women and racial minorities.

The program, delivered through Seneca’s on-campus incubator HELIX, has new sessions available that are delivered in two-hour workshops and adapted to focus on the realities of COVID-19 and adjusting to a virtual work environment. Workshops being offered include Taking Advantage of Change; Women in Leadership and Cultural Intelligence & Diversity.

Since its launch in 2019, the goal for Career Recharge has been to help thousands of participants build resiliency and acquire the transferable skills needed for today's constantly changing workforce.

“We are delighted to continue our strong relationship with TD in support of lifelong learning for professionals,” said Seneca President, David Agnew. “Career Recharge provides the tools and inspiration for those at a crossroad to re-imagine their future and be well-equipped with skills employers need.”

“What we appreciate so much about the Career Recharge program is that it doesn't just train individuals for their next career; it helps transform participants for the ever-changing employment landscape,” said Naki Osutei, Associate Vice President, Social Impact (Canada), TD Bank Group. “Through the TD Ready Commitment, the Bank's global corporate citizenship platform, we are thrilled to continue our support for Seneca HELIX and the Career Recharge Program and help open new doors for participants.”

For Sheri Burke, participating in Career Recharge sessions introduced her to a different career path. Ms Burke, an author with a background in ecology and geology, has spent much of her career in teaching and community development. After attending a session on developing venture ideas during COVID-19, she pivoted to a career in entrepreneurship.

“Career Recharge not only helped re-ignite my entrepreneurial passion, but it also allowed me to make new connections. This in turn, propelled me toward Seneca HELIX,” she said. “I would recommend these sessions to anyone wanting to improve on communication and interview skills and receive meaningful feedback.”

Career Recharge was originally established as a result of $1 million in funding through the TD Ready Commitment through the TD Ready Challenge. TD’s recent commitment of an additional $150,000 will support Career Recharge programs through 2021.

