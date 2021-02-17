Global Dried Baby Food Market Analysis - Forecast to 2026

Nestle, Gerber, Abbott, Nutricia, JH J Heinz, Earth’s Best, Holle, ASAHI Group Foods Ltd., Danone, Milupa, and Pfizer Inc are among the key competitors in the industry. Other key players include NurturMe, Organix Brand, Raptakos Brett & Co. Ltd, Beingmate Co Ltd, HIPP GmbH, Tiger Brands, Kewpie, Nascens Enterprises Private Ltd., Early Foods Private Limited, Slurp Farm, and Firmroots Private Limited.

According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Dried Baby Food Market will grow at a CAGR value of around 13.5 percent during the forecast period [2021 to 2026].



Dried Baby Food is either refrigerated or powdered form products that have a comparatively higher shelf life than traditional packaged food. These products are easy to carry and consume. Meeting government standards in terms of food safety, hygiene, and nutritional value along with attractive flavored product variety will drive the Dried Baby Food demand.

Snacks such as biscuits, nutritional bars, sticks, and puffs hold the most potential

Change in lifestyle and eating habits among children will drive the demand for nutritional snacks as they are an easy substitute for junk food. Government intervention to curb obesity among children will influence the adoption of these nutritional snacks.

Products such as granola bars and oatmeal biscuits are highly preferred by parents while shopping for kids' food. The promotion of healthy munching among toddlers or infants while traveling or during movies has directly stimulated the demand in this segment.

Teething sticks and mouth melt puffs are the key trending products for infants under the age of 12 months. The baby starts eating solids or food other than milk by the end of five months. During this period the teething also takes place which makes the infants irritable. By taking the herb-infused teething sticks the infant feels at ease and also enjoys the taste buds. Mouthmelt puffs are best recommended for babies above 6 months as the baby enjoys eating with no choke threat.

Online grocery shopping trend

Less time consuming, large product variety, more discount offers, and product comparison are key factors stimulating online distribution channel demand. Amazon, Target, Buy Buy Baby, Bigbasket, and Flipkart offer a large variety of baby foods. Online channels have a wide reach which influences food manufacturers to partner with these channel providers. Also, fast deliveries with hygienic packaging has built trust among consumers to opt for online shopping.

Dried baby food acceptance in North American creche and day boarding schools

Obtaining high nutritional value and meeting FDA standards are key factors to adopt these products by the crèche and day boarding schools. As they are easy to carry, feed, and also have a higher shelf life, which makes it easier for schools to stock the product. Also, these foods are best in building independent feeding habits from the very initial stage.

Companies focus on mergers & acquisitions with domestic manufacturers

Global companies with a wide product variety are engaging in partnerships with local manufacturers and suppliers to extend their reach in remote areas. Abbott Nutrition, Nestle, Gerber, JH J Heinz, Nutricia, Earth’s Best, ASAHI Group Foods Ltd., Holle, Danone, Pfizer Inc, and Milupa are major market shareholders.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

Cereals & Porridge

Nutritional Powder

Snacks Biscuits Bars Sticks Puffs

Dehydrated Fruits

Freeze Dried Strained Fruits & Vegetable

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Convenience Stores

Pharmacy

Online

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa





