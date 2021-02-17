Conversion Labs to Present at the BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference on February 18, 2021

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conversion Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLB), a leading direct-to-patient telehealth company, has been invited to present at the BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference being held on February 17-19, 2021.



Conversion Labs CEO Justin Schreiber is scheduled to present in a fireside chat on Thursday, February 18 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time. He will be joined by the company’s chief business officer, Corey Deutsch, for the presentation and virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional analysts and investors throughout the conference.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company’s website at ConversionLabs.com.

Management will discuss the company’s recently announced plans to change its name to LifeMD on February 22. The name change will be followed by the official launch of its subscription-based primary care and concierge services designed to positively transform all aspects of a patient’s healthcare. LifeMD’s mobile-first interface will be powered by the company’s proprietary Veritas MD digital health platform, providing a seamless integration between doctors, patients, medical information and pharmacy.

Management will also discuss the company’s recently reported preliminary results for 2020, with revenue up 205% to $38.0 million. The record month of December ended the year at an annualized revenue run-rate of more than $60 million. Annual recurring revenue (ARR) generated by subscriptions is expected to total $26.0 million at yearend 2020, up 525% year-over-year.

Register for the conference here. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with the company, please contact your BTIG representative. To learn more about Conversion Labs, contact Ron Both of CMA at (949) 432-7557 or submit your request here.

About Conversion Labs

Conversion Labs, Inc. is a leading telehealth company offering a full portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. The company combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and unique over-the-counter products. Its network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the U.S. To learn more, visit Conversionlabs.com .

Email Contact

Ron Both or Grant Stude

Tel (949) 432-7566

Email Contact