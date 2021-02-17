PC Matic Releases New Television Advertisement featuring Multi-Platinum Entertainer Sara Evans

New ad set to debut featuring multi-platinum entertainer Sara Evans; Script highlights importance of cybersecurity to families across America; Commercial set to air beginning this week

/EIN News/ -- Myrtle Beach, SC, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myrtle Beach, SC – Today, American cybersecurity firm, PC Matic, released a new television commercial featuring multi-platinum entertainer Sara Evans.

The television commercial, titled “Why Sara Evans Chooses PC Matic,” is narrated by the following script:

> I'm Sara Evans, multi-platinum recording artist and a proud mother of three;

> PC Matic protects my family with patented antivirus software, designed to proactively stop ransomware;

> My kids love that PC Matic blocks annoying and malicious ads, for hassle-free web browsing;

> It's important that PC Matic's servers, research, development and support are all in the USA;

> The other antiviruses are made in foreign countries – some, where the ransomware originates;

> Most antivirus slows your computer. PC Matic makes our computers faster;

> PC Matic protects Windows computers, including XP, Vista, Windows 7, 8, and 10, Windows servers, Macs, Macbooks and Android phones and tablets;

> PC Matic is just $50 for 5 devices for 1 year, with a full 30-day money-back guarantee;

> To get patented, award-winning antivirus that's made in America, go to pcmatic.com.

“Sara Evans is a mom and accomplished recording artist,” said Rob Cheng, CEO and Founder of PC Matic. “As such, she’s not only the perfect brand ambassador, but the perfect person to bring attention to this very important topic.”

Evans, the fifth most-played female artist in country radio for nearly the last two decades, was named a spokesperson for the cybersecurity brand on February 16, 2021. She has earned the Academy of Country Music Top Female vocalist accolade, as well as numerous American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, and Country Music Association, CMT and Grammy Awards nominations.

About PC Matic: PC Matic was established in 1999 by its current CEO, Rob Cheng. The American company, with operations based across the United States, was established with the sole purpose of creating a better way to diagnose common computer problems. As cyber security threats began to evolve, PC Matic knew a new approach to thwart these attacks was critical. This led to the creation of its award-winning security software in 2011. Entirely developed, researched and supported in the United States, PC Matic features a globally automated whitelist technology, fileless malware detection, and RDP port protection from brute force attacks. Together, these technologies provide the best security protection for endpoint devices around the globe. For over 20 years, PC Matic has continued to evolve, making them an innovative provider of cloud-based performance and security solutions for homes, businesses of all sizes, and government agencies.

