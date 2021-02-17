Construction Chemicals Market in Saudi Arabia to Reach $1.09 Billion by 2027: AMR

Increase in demand from the infrastructure and construction industry and rise in demand for green buildings have boosted the growth of the Saudi Arabia construction chemicals market. The residential segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to nearly half of the market. Due to the Covid-19 outbreak and followed lockdown, the construction activities and transportation of goods were temporarily closed to curb the spread of the infection.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the Saudi Arabia construction chemicals market was pegged at $741.1 million by 2019, and is projected to reach $1.09 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Increase in demand from the infrastructure and construction industry and rise in demand for green buildings have boosted the growth of the Saudi Arabia construction chemicals market. However, lack of awareness regarding concrete surface retarders hampers the market growth. On the contrary, surge in construction activities in the region is expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9755

Covid-19 scenario:

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak and followed lockdown, the construction activities and transportation of goods were temporarily closed to curb the spread of the infection. This negatively affected the demand for construction chemicals.

The prolonged lockdown resulted in disruption of the supply chain and raw material procurement. Moreover, the volatility of raw material prices further hampered the demand.

The Saudi Arabia construction chemicals market is divided on the basis of product and application. Based on product, the market is categorized into concrete admixture, waterproofing and roofing chemicals, protective coatings, adhesive and sealants, industrial flooring, asphalt additives, repair and rehabilitation, and others. The waterproofing and roofing chemicals segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. However, the concrete admixture segment held the lion’s share in 2019, accounting for around one-fourth of the market.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Saudi Arabia Construction Chemicals Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/9755?reqfor=covid

On the basis of application, the market is divided into residential, industrial and commercial, and infrastructure. The residential segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to nearly half of the market. Moreover, the segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

The Saudi Arabia construction chemicals market report includes an in-depth analysis of the key market players such as Ashland Inc., Arkema S.A., Construction Material Chemical Industries, BASF SE, Fosroc International Ltd., Don Construction Products Ltd., Polywed Construction Chemicals, Meister Co., SAAK Construction Chemicals, SABIC, Sika Ag, and The Dow Chemical Company

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/saudi-arabia-construction-chemicals-market/purchase-options

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.



Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com