MemorialCare & Physical Rehabilitation Network Announce New Physical Therapy Clinic in San Clemente

/EIN News/ -- Orange/Los Angeles Counties, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MemorialCare, prominent nonprofit Southern California integrated health system and Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN), leading physical therapy provider and practice management organization announced the grand opening of its physical therapy clinic in San Clemente, operating under the California Rehabilitation and Sports Therapy (Cal Rehab) brand.

With opening of the San Clemente clinic, located at 415 E. Avenida Pico, Suite M, the MemorialCare and PRN joint venture partnership offers the region’s most expansive network of physical therapy facilities with 20 clinics throughout Orange, Los Angeles and Riverside counties and plans to open additional locations this year.

“MemorialCare has a long history of partnering with innovative organizations that share our vision of delivering best practice medicine, improving population health and creating the highest value in the changing health care environment,” says Mark Schafer, M.D., CEO, MemorialCare Medical Foundation which includes MemorialCare Medical Group, Greater Newport Physicians and a network of 2,000 physicians. “The new San Clemente location expands our commitment to accessible, high quality care at a lower cost for individuals and families, health plans, employers and their employees—all benefiting from access to a large, full-service network that provides important continuity of care and better patient experiences.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to further deliver on our promise to extend availability and access to our safe and personalized physical therapy care to Southern California’s communities,” said Ajay Gupta, CEO, PRN. “The San Clemente clinic comes at a crucial time as our communities slowly begin resuming their normal routines, which has consequently caused a spike in demand for PT services. To help ensure residents get access to quality physical care, we appointed our trusted partner and clinic director Anita Krishnan to lead the clinic, who brings many years of PT experience and success in helping patients get back to their best.”

Clinic partner and director, Anita Krishnan, DPT, will lead day-to-day operations of the San Clemente facility. Krishnan is a graduate of Emory University and specializes in neurologic rehab, orthopedic rehab, vestibular rehab and Parkinson Disease. She emphasizes manual techniques, patient education and strives to improve patients’ lives by empowering them to use the tools and knowledge provided at physical therapy.

The San Clemente Cal Rehab physical therapy clinic is welcoming patients of all ages and is privileged to provide the community with a full range of pain management and injury prevention services, including physical therapy, functional integrative therapy, work injury rehabilitation, blood flow restriction therapy and sports medicine.

The partnership’s network includes Orange County centers in Newport Beach, Irvine, Huntington Beach, Anaheim, Anaheim Hills, Mission Viejo, San Clemente, San Juan Capistrano, Yorba Linda, Brea and Santa Ana/Tustin; Los Angeles County centers in Los Angeles/Beverly Hills, Torrance, Downey, Long Beach/Lakewood, Long Beach and Baldwin Park/West Covina; and Riverside County center in Corona.

To learn more about the physical therapy clinics, visit calrehab.com or memorialcare.org/physicaltherapy. Call 657-246-3442 for an appointment.

MemorialCare has 200+ care locations including leading hospitals—Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Hills, Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach; MemorialCare Medical Group and Greater Newport Physicians; MemorialCare Research Program; MemorialCare Select Health Plan and numerous outpatient health, imaging, surgery, urgent care, physical therapy, breast health and dialysis centers throughout Orange and Los Angeles counties. Accolades include Nation’s Best Health Systems and Workplaces, Top 50 U.S. Hospitals and Cardiovascular Hospitals, 10 Largest Children’s Hospitals, 100 Best Hospitals - Spine and Prostate Surgeries, Best of Orange County and Long Beach Hospitals and Medical Groups, U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals and "high performing" in 31 clinical categories, Newsweek Top 100 Hospitals and more. Visit memorialcare.org.

Physical Rehabilitation Network, LLC., (PRN), founded in 1991, is a privately held physical therapy care provider and comprehensive practice management organization providing non-clinical, administrative support services to physical therapists across 12 states in the western and central portions of the U.S. Headquartered in Carlsbad, Calif., PRN is known for its leading, value-driven practice management services and innovative, outcomes-driven physical therapy care model.

Brian Rog Physical Rehabilitation Network media@prnpt.com