Work Ethic Camp piloting virtual visitation program

February 12, 2021 (McCook, Neb.) Today, Director Scott R. Frakes announced that the Work Ethic Camp (WEC) will be piloting a new program aimed at increasing quality of life and strengthening community connections through the use of technology.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, NDCS has increased the use of technology in order to continue meaningful programming opportunities,” said Director Frakes. “We are starting at WEC and will expand to other facilities over time.”

The Virtual Visitation Program (VVP) utilizes an online platform to facilitate visits between incarcerated individuals and their loved ones at no cost. Eligibility for the program is dependent upon positive interactions and refraining from violent or negative behaviors.

“WEC is a transitional facility with a strong focus on treatment and programming that prepares individuals for work release and/or reentry to the community,” said Deputy Director Dawn-Renee Smith. “A key component of successful reentry is strong community support. Connecting families and friends through this technology will enhance that support.”

Visitors will sign up on the NDCS website in the same manner as in-person visits, following the same policy requirements. They will receive a link to connect virtually with their loved one at a specified time. The visits are 20 minutes in length and are available once per month. All visits are supervised and may be recorded. Incarcerated individuals will have no direct, unsupervised access to the internet.

“We are excited to offer this new program at WEC and hope that it will help individuals build, maintain, and/or reconnect with families, friends and community support systems,” said WEC Warden Pam Morello. “It can be burdensome for families to make the drive from either side of the state to McCook, so this is an excellent alternative to in-person visits.”

