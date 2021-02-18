NCYF inmates moved to OCC due to boiler issue

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (21-21)

February 14, 2021 (Omaha, Neb.) Fifty-nine inmates living at the Nebraska Correctional Youth Facility (NCYF) have been moved to the Omaha Correctional Center (OCC). Earlier today, it was noted that the boilers at NCYF were not operating at a level sufficient to fully heat the institution. Given the frigid outdoor temperatures, the decision was made to relocate inmates and staff members to OCC.

The inmates from NCYF are being housed in an area separate from other inmates at OCC. They will be returned to NCYF once repairs are made to the boiler system.

