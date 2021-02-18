Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Missing community corrections inmate arrested in Omaha

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (21-22)

CONTACT Laura Strimple, Chief of Staff

February 16, 2021 (Lincoln, Neb.)

 

February 16, 2021 (Lincoln, Neb.) – An inmate who failed to return to the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln (CCC-L) more than a month ago has been arrested by the Omaha Police Department. Anna Berg #392332 was taken into custody during a traffic stop at 42nd and G Street in Omaha on the afternoon of February 15, 2021. She faces new charges related to criminal impersonation – presenting a false identification to a law enforcement officer and driving while under suspension.  

Berg failed to return to CCC-L on January 1, 2021 from her work assignment in the community. She started serving a three year sentence on February 3, 2020 for two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) out of Douglas County.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

