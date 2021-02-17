Gov. Wolf: State Agencies to Staff Commonwealth Response Coordination Center as Winter Storm Approaches

Governor Tom Wolf announced today multiple state agencies will staff the Commonwealth Response Coordination Center starting at midnight tonight in advance of a significant winter storm that will impact much of the state.

“We know that this storm will make travel difficult, and I encourage anyone who doesn’t need to be out on the roads to stay home,” said Gov. Wolf. “PEMA, PennDOT, the PA Turnpike and the State Police will be monitoring conditions across the state to ensure that commonwealth assistance can be delivered quickly when needed.”

According to the National Weather Service, a significant winter storm will push in from south to north tonight, overspreading much of the commonwealth with snow by daybreak. The majority of the snow will fall during the day Thursday before wrapping up early Friday as snow showers. There may be a period of briefly heavy snow from the morning to midafternoon hours on Thursday, especially for areas south of Interstate 80 and east of Interstate 99. Temperatures stay below freezing, which should keep this storm to all snow except for the Philadelphia area.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a free smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Before traveling, motorists to pack an emergency kit for their vehicles. A basic kit should include non-perishable food, water, blanket, small shovel and warm clothes. When preparing an emergency kit, motorists should take into account special needs of passengers such as baby food, pet supplies or medications and pack accordingly.