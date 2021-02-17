Downing Reminds Montanans to be Prepared for Flooding

Last week we saw significant snowfall across the State. This is excellent news for our farmers–they could use the moisture, but, for many of us, this poses a flood risk when we have the inevitable spring runoff.

“Last June, the Yellowstone river near Edgar hit a record high crest damaging property and surrounding homes with floodwater. Take time to evaluate your risk of flood damage.” Downing goes on to say, “Now is the time to review your property insurance. Are you in an area where there is a risk of flooding? If so, now is a good time to make sure you’re insured for flood damage. In many cases, the lead time from when you place the insurance and having coverage is thirty days. Flood Insurance is not something you can purchase last minute.”

If you want to learn more about flood insurance, visit www.FloodSmart.gov. CSI provides further information about flood insurance and maintains a current list of companies that sell private flood insurance in Montana. Call us at 406-444-2040 or visit www.CSIMT.gov for more information.