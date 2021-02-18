The Last two famous words in business, 800-CALL-NOW was released to Lorenzo Tartamella by the New England 800 Tel. LLc
Lorenzo Tartamella and Darryl Ferdinand team up again to help sell some famous assets of The New England 800 Telephone LLc.
About Lorenzo Tartamella and Darryl Ferdinand:"GLENCOE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VANITY PHONE NUMBERS BUSINESS ONE YEAR LATER IN A COVID WORLD
— Lorenzo Tartamella
NEW ENGLAND 800 COMPANY APPOINTS, FERDINAND (DARRYL) AND TARTAMELLA (LORENZO) OF BEST PHONE NUMBERS AS THEY SEE MORE DEMAND FOR VANITY NUMBERS SINCE COVID.
The 2 most powerful words used over 2 Billion times a day are CALL-NOW and this famous duo has been selected to find a buyer for New England 800 Company. Other vanities have been available but none like the company’s complete 800-CALL-NOW™.com portfolio.
Vanity Phone Numbers are sought out by knowledgeable marketers who understand the long-term impact of how advertising works. These numbers translate into sales that add credibility and value to an advertiser. Services now include TEXTING, SOCIAL MEDIA INTEGRATION, and LIVE HELP TRANSFER LINES BY STATE so consumers instantly create a relationship between themselves and a brand. With multiple ways to engage an audience, the original social media product is still best, ‘THE TELEPHONE’ especially for selling, and it’s still the number one way for prospects and clients to engage quickly and immediately. Engaged Companies understand how and why to use real humans to answer a phone. Companies spend millions of dollars on a thirty-second commercial pitch on mainstream Television or Hand-Held Devices and are looking for a maximum return.
The pressure is often on AD agencies to create a memory retention factor, to extend the Period-Of-Impact, for every AD impression. A fifteen or thirty-second commercial may have sufficient impact to increase sales over short periods but if the audience can’t remember a contact number or way to text or visit an advertiser, the entire experience can be an economic waste of money. Just imagine the memorable value when an audience can reach an advertiser by CALLING, TEXTING or VISITING one unforgettable phone number or domain which they saw or heard a week earlier, or longer. And imagine the referrals or conversations that will build around them as a result. (Yes, you CAN text to a toll-free number.)
Ferdinand said, “This gesture and union between these two Companies yields results and instant recognition to help heavy-hitters excel. A single, easy to remember, domain and phone number will spark an instant memory recall and connection to a Brand by their audience.” Entire corporate portfolios such as the 800-CALL-NOW.com Portfolio are rare and only the tip of the iceberg for this dynamic duo.
The Ferdinand-Tartamella duo continues to focus on helping Corporations with branding and prefers a low profile approach to increasing sales.
Active business figures, Darryl Ferdinand and Lorenzo Tartamella are successful entrepreneurs.
Showcasing a strong kinship with the business world since youth, Tartamella and Ferdinand separated themselves early on and wasted no time in each becoming driving forces behind their own successes. Opening his first venture within a year of his high school graduation, Tartamella is now a seasoned veteran of the milieu; having created several businesses within technology, import, export, manufacturing, wholesale and retail markets. Tartamella sold one of America's top domain names; TimesSquare.com and most recently this duo has placed one of the most valuable vanity Toll-Free numbers.
