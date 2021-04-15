Florida US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Appeals to a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in Florida to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste if He Had Navy Asbestos Exposure-Compensation May Exceed $100,000

"The Advocate is appealing to a Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed lung cancer in Florida to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 about compensation.” — Florida US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Florida US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is appealing to a Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed lung cancer in Florida to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303 if the Veteran also had heavy asbestos exposure on a navy ship, a submarine or at a shipyard. Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste is one of the nation's leading asbestos exposure lawyers and he and his colleagues at Karst von Oiste have been assisting people like this for decades. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed one hundred thousand dollars-and it does not matter if they smoked cigarettes. The typical person the Advocate is trying to identify is over 60 years old. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Advocate says, "We are the top ranked source in the nation for Navy Veterans who have developed lung cancer because of asbestos exposure that occurred in the navy prior to 1982. Most people like this never get compensated because they do not realize the $30 billion dollar- asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. If the person we have described sounds like your husband or dad, and he has recently diagnosed lung cancer-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303 to discuss potential financial compensation. We think you will be glad you did." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Florida US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is proud to help the people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Miami, Jacksonville, Tampa, Saint Petersburg, Orlando, Hialeah, Fort Lauderdale, Tallahassee, Port Saint Lucie, Cape Coral or anywhere in Florida. https://Florida.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos now living in Florida include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, miners, manufacturing workers, public utility workers, plumbers, welders, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Most people who are diagnosed in Florida were probably exposed to asbestos in the North East or Midwest. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s.

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.