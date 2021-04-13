Alabama US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Recommends Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste for a Navy Veteran in Alabama Who Had Navy Asbestos Exposure-Compensation Might Exceed $100,000

"Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste is one of the nation's top asbestos exposure attorneys and helping people with lung cancer or mesothelioma compensation is all he and his colleagues do.” — Alabama US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, USA, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Alabama US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "If you are a Navy Veteran or person with recently diagnosed lung cancer in Alabama and you had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy or at a workplace prior to 1982 please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303 to discuss possible financial compensation. Frequently compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000. The typical Navy Veteran or person we are trying to identify is over 60 years old and it does not matter if they smoked cigarettes. Most people like this never get compensated-even though they should.

The Alabama US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate offers their free services to US Navy Veterans with lung cancer in Birmingham, Montgomery, Mobile, Huntsville, Tuscaloosa or anywhere in Alabama. https://Alabama.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Alabama include US Navy Veterans, workers at Maxwell Air Force Base or Fort Rucker, workers at one of Alabama’s 8 power plants, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, pulp and paper mill workers, manufacturing workers, industrial workers, public utility workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or miners. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/ asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.