Author Pens "Kids with Worries" Book Series -- Wins 3 MCA Awards
COLUMBIA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ann Marie Hannon is now a 3-time award winner of the prestigious Mom’s Choice Awards (MCA) seal of Excellence for her “Kids with Worries” book series. If you are “afraid of the dark”, worried about “a formidable foe”, or looking for “a going home surprise”, these award-winning re-released books now have more illustrations, with added supportive guidance for parents; still preserving their delightful, enchanting “happy endings”. Reading “All About a Boy Who Was Afraid of the Dark (and How He Got Over It)”, “Puffy and the Formidable Foe”, and “A Going Home Surprise” can absolutely help children to know they’re not the only ones with worries.
“All About a Boy Who Was Afraid of the Dark,” finds a youngster waking up in the middle of the night and finding out he’s afraid of the dark. His crying wakes his older sister, who’s ready to help. Parents as well as kids love following along with this story to see how brother and sister work together and use team work to end a critical worry.
“Puffy and the Formidable Foe” is an easy-to-read story all about a youngster who goes out to play and decides to leave home, only to learn what is a huge mistake that is. By the end of the story, he is happy to realize “…there is no place like home” and young listeners at bedtime or nap-time can peacefully drift off to sleep.
“A Going Home Surprise” is a delightful read from one mom to other moms to show how it took time, patience, love and understanding to handle her child’s worries and ultimately allow her child to take on the important responsibilities of owning and caring for a pet. This touching story has a 5-Star Readers’ Favorite rating, plus the MCA award for Excellence.
About the Author
Ann Marie Hannon has a Master of Science degree in Urban Studies, with thesis commendation, and has studied “The Child in American Culture”.
For many years, Ann Marie worked as a mediator helping adults to settle their problems and disputes. Today, she focuses on writing as a children’s book author to help kids with worries solve their problems and choose to be happy and good citizens. Her books always include easy-to-understand guidance for parents so they can be child-supportive too.
Ann Marie is dedicated to, and loves speaking with all her readers about writing, publishing, and raising children. She has shared her views on radio and pod cast interviews and her ideas are creative and well-received. Best of all, her thoughts and her books offer simple interactive solutions to nourish and encourage a child’s receptivity and imagination, and to offer parents wholesome and dependable advice.
Without a doubt, there is a lot more to come from this prolific author. She’s now working on a YA novella titled, “Paladoro and the Magical Gift,” and, if you’re wondering about more stories in the “Kids with Worries” series, be on the lookout for “Puffy Meets a Friend”, “A Mouse in the House”, and “The First Day of School”. You’ll be glad you did.
