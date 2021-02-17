Global AI Provider secures USD230MM Investment from Global Private Equity Partners
Global AI Provider has raised USD230 Million from Global Private Equity Partners, Global Private Equity Firm.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global AI Provider offers a proprietary AI software to leading banks, financial institutions, and Government agencies around the world. Its software is used in more than 200 million transactions daily. The AI Provider analyses customer data and behavior in real-time, with the data staying safely inside the ecosystem so that confidentiality is guaranteed.
Institutions increasingly recognize the importance of value-driven and proactive digital engagement with their customers and must offer exceptional customer service to retain customer loyalty, whilst exploring ways to monetize these relationships. Operating in a global market worth circa USD15 billion, AI business solutions have become the global market standard and are successfully delivering the vision of ‘self-driving finance’.
The benefits of providing data-driven, hyper-personalized, engagement to every customer interaction is immediate and substantial. Customers using AI software are seeing an up to 30 per cent increase in digital customer engagement, a 25 per cent increase in an account and balance growth and a 15 per cent increase in the adoption of personalized product recommendations and advice. This is substantial.
CEO of Global AI Provider said, “it was extremely pleasing to work with Global Private Equity Partners, they have in-house experts that understand our business and Global Private Equity Partners was effective and prompt in their work; quite impressive.
About Global Private Equity Partners.
Strength, Solutions and Growth
At Global Private Equity Partners, we apply our strengths as a Leading Global Investment and Advisory Firm to deliver solutions, unlock value and propel growth. Our capital fuels the development of businesses and communities. Our strategic advice helps companies and governments stabilize, grow, and thrive during these challenging times. We invest in emerging markets and entrepreneurs that will be the wellsprings of future opportunity. Over 700 employees focus on making our clients’ private markets investment programs a true success. That is all we do. And we do it with passion.
Our culture is expressed through five guiding principles:
Winning together – We operate seamlessly across geographies and functions as one wealth management group. We look for opportunities to help others accomplish goals in investment banking, asset management, etc. and actively contribute to the firm’s successes. We have a low tolerance for bureaucracy and politics; and invite open discussion.
Client focus – Our clients’ interests always come first. We are committed to flawless execution and going the extra mile for clients. We deliver on promises but never promise what we can’t deliver. We stress innovation, creativity, quality, and dedication and are always solutions-driven.
The best people – We strive to hire, develop, and retain the best professionals in the business. We recognize, foster, and reward merit, while encouraging training and development to maintain and enhance our professional expertise. We are committed to valuing and leveraging diversity in our people. Our commitment to diversity has been embedded through our wide support of employee networks. The networks work in partnership with the group to foster an inclusive environment and raise diversity awareness within Global Private Equity Partners. Senior managers across the group are committed to ensuring that diversity is integral to our business strategy through their membership of global and regional diversity committees and their support of strategic diversity action plans.
Trusted – We expect the highest ethical standards to be maintained and seek compliance with the law and regulations. We acknowledge mistakes and encourage constructive disagreement. In everything we do, we focus on the processes and controls to protect the Global Private Equity Partners brand.
Pioneering – Our pioneering spirit delivers superior solutions for our clients. There is widespread awareness and pride in our firsts, evidence that we are already delivering an inventive spirit. It strikes a chord with each of us individually, making us feel that we have lots of ideas to contribute. It also suggests an energetic, ideas-centric, creative organization – something each of us would feel proud to be part of.
http://globalprivateequitypartners.com/
info@globalprivateequitypartners.com
Toll Free Phone: 1-855-232-4100
PR Global Private Equity Partners
Global Private Equity Partners
+1 855-232-4100
info@globalprivateequitypartners.com
Visit us on social media:
Rob Goldstein
Global Private Equity Partners
+1 855-232-4100
email us here