Unsun Cosmetics Launches New Illuminating Face & Body Highlighter In Sustainable Packaging

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unsun Cosmetics launches new Face & Body Illuminating highlighter in sustainable packaging. The Illuminating Face & Body Highlighter SPF 15 launched on www.unsuncosmetics.com and retails for $34.

The double-duty liquid illuminator SPF 15 is a light-reflecting face and body sunscreen highlighter, offered in two gorgeous gold-hued shades, giving skin a flawless sun-kissed shimmer.

The face sunscreen was designed to create a “no makeup look” radiating sheen with extra protection, or can be applied as a silky second skin SPF for all-over glow. Natural ingredients like evening primrose, green tea leaf extract, lactic acid, and aloe provide an extra hydration boost with soothing and smoothing properties.

“Unsun believes in sun protection. Everyday. In our efforts to protect the skin from sun damage, we believe that the more you layer the better the protection. So why not add another layer of GLOW and LUMINOSITY with SPF? This highlighter provides clean and reef safe sun protection so bare or made-up faces glow.” said Katonya B. Breaux, Founder & President of Unsun Cosmetics.

Unsun Cosmetics products infuse the finest ingredients to shield and moisturize melanated skin that are clean, cruelty-free, vegan, and water resistant. UnSun Cosmetics’ dedication to the planet has been taken a step further with new sustainable packaging that uses environmentally conscious materials such as 100% aluminum, glass, and bio-plastic sugarcane tubes which has a low carbon footprint emission thereby, increasing recyclability and reducing packaging waste.

About Unsun Cosmetics:

UNSUN Cosmetics, Inc. is a Los Angeles-based skin care company specializing in natural sun

protection and beauty products for all skin shades and tones. Founded by Katonya Breaux in 2016, after much frustration by the lack of options within the world of clean sunscreen products for women of color, Unsun Cosmetics was created to provide clean, no-residue options that were kind to the person using it as well as the environment it is used in. Unsun Cosmetics products are available at selected retail locations nationwide or visit www.unsuncosmetics.com.

