WVDOH crews moving quickly to assist their fellow workers in icy conditions

Fortunately, DOH crews from all over West Virginia offered to help cleanup efforts in District 1 and District 2. Four tree-cutting crews from Districts 7, 8, and 9 were helping out in District 1, while District 2 was getting seven extra tree-cutting crews from District 4 and District 10. “Our employees didn’t flinch when asked to assist our neighbors in District 2,” said District 10 Engineer Joe Pack. “They immediately began making plans to be away from their families to provide help, as requested, and also provided constructive comments on necessary equipment and tools to take with them.” Still, Eplin said, it could take two or three days before things are back to normal in District 2. With AEP estimating more than 100,000 customers without power, DOH is not exempt. Eplin said some District 2 facilities are operating on emergency power. District 1 Putnam County headquarters was also without power earlier today. DOH can clear trees from roadways, but cutting trees snarled in power lines requires coordination with the power company. “You might cut two or three and then one is in the power lines,” Eplin said. District 1 Engineer Travis Knighton said highway crews must adopt different tactics when fighting snow and ice. The temperatures that cause icing also hamper prevention and treatment. “It really depends on the temperature of the outside air,” Knighton said. Drivers should stay off the roads if they don’t have to travel and give themselves extra time if they do. Please give DOH snowplows plenty of room if you encounter them on the highway.​