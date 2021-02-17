PennDOT Removes Restrictions on Certain Vehicles on Routes 54 and 44 in North Central PA

​Montoursville, PA – PennDOT has lifted the temporary restrictions on certain vehicles from traveling on Route 54, Natalie Mountain in Northumberland County and Route 44 between Elimsport and Jersey Shore, in Lycoming County, in north central Pennsylvania.

Due to the winter storm impacting the region, PennDOT temporarily restricted certain vehicles from using the roadways to help ensure that the roadways remained open during the most challenging conditions of the winter storm.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.penndot.gov/winter.

Follow PennDOT locally on Twitter at www.twitter.com/StateColl for Tioga, Lycoming, Bradford, Sullivan and Union County information; www.twitter.com/Altoona for Snyder County information or www.twitter.com/Northeast for Montour, Columbia and Northumberland information.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov

