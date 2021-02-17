Sean Foster is PennDOT District 3 Employee of the Year

​Montoursville, PA – Sean Foster has been named PennDOT District 3 Employee of the Year for 2020.

Sean Foster is a Transportation Construction Inspector Supervisor in the Materials Unit in the Construction Unit with District 3. In this capacity, he inspects and verifies the quality of materials used by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation within District 3.

During part of 2020, the Materials Unit was short two managers and Sean went above and beyond his job duties to ensure work was completed on time and within budget. He has continued to maintain a positive attitude while performing extra work. In addition to the added job duties, Sean assisted the Acting District Materials Manager in investigating concrete sand from a local quarry that was being shipped to other Districts that had issues with gradations.

Through his diligent efforts, he has also made numerous improvements that have increased efficiency and generated cost savings. He is well liked by his staff, leads by example, and coaches his employees to professionally grow in their careers.

Sean is a 16-year employee of PennDOT. He lives in Montoursville with his wife, Melissa, son, Graham, and daughter, Amanda. Sean loves to hunt, spend time outdoors and spending time with his children.

Congratulations Sean on being Employee of the Year for 2020.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 , magbaker@pa.gov.

###