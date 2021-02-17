​​Resurfacing Project on Route 11 in Shippensburg Borough and Shippensburg and Southampton Townships, Cumberland County, Set to Begin

Harrisburg, PA – PennDOT announced today that a resurfacing project is set to begin on Route 11 in Shippensburg Borough and Shippensburg and Southampton townships, Cumberland County.

The project limits are from Morris Street and the Franklin County line in Shippensburg Borough to Foltz Road/Kline Road in Southampton Township.

This project consists of resurfacing the existing roadway using Superpave wearing, and scratch courses, milling within Shippensburg Borough, full-depth reconstruction at the intersection with Route 11 and Route 533 (Newville Road) in Southampton Township, base replacement, minor drainage improvements; guide rail replacement, roadside development items, pavement marking, ADA ramp improvements, and other miscellaneous construction on Route 11 to Foltz Road/Kline Road in Shippensburg Borough, and Shippensburg and Southampton townships, Cumberland County, for an overall project length of 4.57 miles.

Work is scheduled to begin Monday, February 22, near the intersection with Foltz Road. The contractor will perform drainage upgrades, working in the direction of Shippensburg borough. Weather permitting, one cross pipe with inlets will be installed each day.

Traffic will be reduced to a single under flagging daily from 8:30 AM to 3:30 PM.

Motorists should be alert, obey flaggers and work zone signs, and drive with caution through the work zone.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018