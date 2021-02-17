CultureOwl Adds Two New Franchise Locations to Network
CultureOwl is a platform dedicated to promoting arts, culture and entertainment.
Rapidly expanding franchise welcomes new franchisees.
We are excited to continue our expansion and see where CultureOwl flies to next.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CultureOwl, a platform dedicated to promoting arts, culture and entertainment, has just signed two new franchise deals.
The two newest territories are to begin development in Palm Beach and Tampa/St. Pete, Florida. The company first launched its franchise opportunity in 2020 from its headquarters in Miami. “I am thrilled that we are not only selling franchises, but keeping the love for the arts alive and well,” stated Amy Sherit, Owner and Founder of CultureOwl.
The company is dedicated to propelling thriving cultural communities. Culture lovers can register through the website or download the app, and follow on social media to stay informed.
“We are providing cultural organizations with a platform to showcase their events while empowering culture lovers to experience culture on their own terms. There is so much talent out there and so many things to experience and do, but sadly most people who don’t follow CultureOwl have no idea they are happening,” stated Sherit. “We are excited to continue our expansion and see where CultureOwl flies to next.”
The company is seeking to continue expansion throughout the nation. “As we expand into every major city, each will have its own cultural vibe to match the locale,” Sherit said. CultureOwl is seeking entrepreneurial candidates with a love for the arts to take on the
CultureOwl name. The franchise opportunity includes hands-on training, marketing guidance, and operational support. Potential Franchisees are invited to visit the CultureOwl franchise page for more information.
About CultureOwl
CultureOwl is a multi-channel marketing platform dedicated to promoting arts, culture and entertainment. Revolutionizing the advertising space for cultural programming, CultureOwl enables art aficionados to experience their favorite cultural events on their own terms, while empowering arts groups and brand partners to directly connect with a targeted audience through an easy-to-navigate self-publishing website, mobile app, email marketing, social media, and print for maximum Marketing Impact.
No CultureOwl in your locale? Be the change and bring CultureOwl to your town through this affordable and lucrative franchise opportunity. Visit www.cultureowl.com/franchising for more information.
