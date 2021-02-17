Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 663 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 207,953 in the last 365 days.

Shashikant Sharma's journey of becoming India's richest Forex Trader at 34

INDIA, February 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 'If you believe, you achieve', the only strategy that kept Mr. Shashikant going throughout his journey of becoming a Forex Trade Millionaire. He believes in the power of working hard and never giving up on things that you're passionate about.

His journey of becoming a Forex Trader started very co-incidentally, at an early age of 22. He was randomly scrolling through the internet when his eye caught an article on Forex. He read the whole thing and got so intrigued by the fact that Forex Trade allows you to earn money from the comfort of your home. He wanted to try his hand in it and see how well it works for him. Initially, he had to go through a lot of struggle because of lack of proper knowledge and no professional training in the field. But it was not late enough when he realised the importance of gaining some expert knowledge prior to investing his money in Forex Trade. Thereafter, he has never looked back. His risk-taking capabilities grew bigger and bigger and he kept on stepping up the ladder of success.

If you think that he only had ups and no downs, you're mistaken. Like any other successful person, Mr. Shashikant also faced a lot of problems during his journey. He was raised in a middle-class family and they did not support him in pursuing this path because of the obvious reason of the instability of the business. He also lost a lot of money in the process because of course, in Forex Trade, if you gain one day, you'll lose one day too. Nevertheless, he kept going and never stopped dreaming big. His success today is a result of his determination, perseverance and smart analysing skills.

On a personal level, Mr. Shashikant is a true follower of Lord Ravana and appreciates his wisdom a lot. He is also a big-time lover of dogs. After having achieved a lot of his dreams today, Mr. Shashikant is a proud owner of many luxury sports cars and loves to race in his free time. To help others like him lead a lavish lifestyle like he does, Mr. Sharma became a Professional Wealth Analyst and is also into Account Management.

gaurav
Heyprofit
heyprofitbiz@gmail.com

You just read:

Shashikant Sharma's journey of becoming India's richest Forex Trader at 34

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.