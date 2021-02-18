CampusGuard’s Higher Education Focus Proves Successful for Hundreds of PCI DSS Compliant Colleges and Universities

Cybersecurity and Compliance Experts

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CampusGuard, a full service Cybersecurity and Compliance services firm focused on the specific needs of higher education, announces an industry leading number of PCI DSS compliant college and university clients. With over 82% of their several hundred clients having successfully attested and continuing to maintain compliance with the PCI DSS, CampusGuard is the pre-eminent provider of full-cycle PCI DSS services for higher education institutions. “The remaining 18% are well along on their journey toward compliance”, stated Alyssa Liberman, Marketing Manager at CampusGuard.

“Without CampusGuard, we would never have achieved compliance or continue to maintain compliance”, stated Teresa Major, Director of Student Accounts at The College at Brockport, State University of New York.

“Every organization is different. That's why we start with an initial assessment to understand the environment. We work closely with our higher education customers to ensure that they are able to employ standardization and scope reduction as a main strategy. For departments and technologies that are unable to be standardized, we help create compliance programs that can be used in a consistent and reproducible manner in order to achieve and maintain compliance with the PCI DSS. ,” stated Ed Ko, Director of Information Security Services at CampusGuard. “Our detailed and proven process developed over 12 years ensures that CampusGuard’s customers not only attest compliance with the PCI DSS, but also represent a significant move in securing their enterprise, brand, and reputation.

CampusGuard, a Qualified Security Advisor (QSA) and Approved Scanning Vendor (ASV) firm, brings specific higher education expertise to every engagement, along with the best in technical knowledge through rigorous annual recertification. With the significant changes anticipated in the forthcoming release of PCI DSS 4.0, many organizations need a partner they can rely on to navigate through those changes. “In the very near future the PCI DSS may radically change with the anticipated release of version 4.0, and we know that CampusGuard will be there to provide sound advice and direction,” said Mark McCulloch, Director of Information Systems in the Office of Business Affairs at The University of Oregon.

CampusGuard provides a broad array of Cybersecurity and Compliance services, including PCI DSS services, to help every institution navigate the complexes of their compliance efforts by focusing on standardization and scope reduction as part of the overall engagement. “We are honored that so many higher education organizations repeatedly turn to CampusGuard for their PCI DSS compliance and complex cybersecurity needs” said Andy Grant, Director of Business Development at CampusGuard. “As a long-time member of the education community, our best customers are those that are referred by other customers. We are fortunate in that this continuously proves to be the case.”

CampusGuard’s Cybersecurity and Compliance services include assessments, on-going support, remediation services, project management, CampusGuard Central® compliance portal, comprehensive online training courses and offensive security services including penetration testing, scanning, social engineering, phishing/spearphishing campaigns, red teaming, password auditing and a whole lot more developed specifically for organizations with complex environments. According to Judi Seguy, Director of Operations at CampusGuard, “what sets us apart is not only our focus on the higher education community, but also our team-based service delivery model. With a dedicated Customer Relationship Manager and Security Advisor, backed by our dynamic team of security, training, consulting, and support personnel -we are able to provide the most complete services available.”

