Mod-A-Can, Inc. Celebrates 55 Years in Business Serving the Commercial and Defense Aerospace Industry

HICKSVILLE, NEW YORK, USA, February 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Throughout decades of experience, MOD-A-CAN has become recognized as a leader in the aerospace community. We have partnered with our customers to provide fabricated, brazed, precision machined, structural assemblies. We offer the highest quality and on-time delivery, at a competitive cost structure.

1966: MOD-A-CAN, Inc. launched in Long Island, New York. We quickly became a leading domestic & international supplier to the commercial & military aerospace markets. We offer a broad range of products from avionic displays, indicator cases to complex brazed structures, precision machined fabrications, electrical mechanical assemblies and wire harness assemblies.

1980: MOD-A-CAN, Inc. opened our Phoenix Arizona facility, offering world class operations in a cost effective region. Expanding our processes & capabilities while complementing our existing technology site in New York.

Today: MOD-A-CAN offers Rapid Prototyping via our in-house Engineering staff trained in CAD/CAM/CNC solutions. From concept to product realization, the MOD-A-CAN team of skilled professionals is ready to support your design needs.

