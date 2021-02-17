Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Mod-A-Can, Inc. Celebrates 55 Years in Business Serving the Commercial and Defense Aerospace Industry

Mod-A-Can is offering a 5% discount on all new business orders received by March 1, 2021. Visit http://www.MODACAN.COM to obtain your discount code.

HICKSVILLE, NEW YORK, USA, February 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Throughout decades of experience, MOD-A-CAN has become recognized as a leader in the aerospace community. We have partnered with our customers to provide fabricated, brazed, precision machined, structural assemblies. We offer the highest quality and on-time delivery, at a competitive cost structure.
1966: MOD-A-CAN, Inc. launched in Long Island, New York. We quickly became a leading domestic & international supplier to the commercial & military aerospace markets. We offer a broad range of products from avionic displays, indicator cases to complex brazed structures, precision machined fabrications, electrical mechanical assemblies and wire harness assemblies.

1980: MOD-A-CAN, Inc. opened our Phoenix Arizona facility, offering world class operations in a cost effective region. Expanding our processes & capabilities while complementing our existing technology site in New York.

Today: MOD-A-CAN offers Rapid Prototyping via our in-house Engineering staff trained in CAD/CAM/CNC solutions. From concept to product realization, the MOD-A-CAN team of skilled professionals is ready to support your design needs.

Visit our NEW website at: http://www.MODACAN.COM

Bill Sammon
Mod-A-Can
+1 631-931-7700
sales@modacan.com

