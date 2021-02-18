Roger Wolfson, Former PE Instructor, to Launch Upgraded Version of Popular Health and Fitness Site in March

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new health and fitness website created by industry expert Roger Wolfson has generated immense traction since 2020 and will therefore be fully updated this spring. The upgraded version of the site, Version 2.0, is expected to go live on March 1, 2021.

The fitness blog website can be found at www.rogerwolfsonfitness.com. Wolfson, a former PE instructor, said that after he launched the website, it drew immense traffic due to achieving high online rankings for multiple keywords. As a result, he decided to upgrade the website to make it even more usable and visually appealing. Version 2.0 of the site will reflect these changes, according to Wolfson.

Through the website, Wolfson educates readers on how to improve their health and overall wellbeing by providing grade-A nutrition tips. For instance, Wolfson spells out several choice foods for maintaining a healthy and energetic lifestyle. These items range from kimchi, which features a wide variety of vitamins, to onions, garlic, bananas, and even eggs.

The site also offers a handy home workout guide for individuals interested in getting fit without having to go to the gym. For instance, he emphasizes the importance of doing a combination of weightlifting and cardio training. He also stresses the value of high-intensity interval training, which involves periods of intense aerobic activity with short periods of rest in between. Additional workouts described on the website include combat training, which is especially helpful for relieving stress and burning fat.

The site furthermore offers several little-known facts about diet and exercise that website fans should know, according to Wolfson. For instance, he explains why cool-downs and warm-ups are the two most essential parts of any workout. Roger Wolfson said he looks forward to continuing to use the website to inspire his readers to take control of their health and thus experience a better quality of life in the months and years ahead.

