REMINDER: State coastal commission will meet Feb. 18 by video conference
The N.C. Coastal Resources Commission (CRC) will meet February 18 by video conference. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. The public may join the meeting by computer or phone.
Who: Coastal Resources Commission
What: Regular Business Meeting
When: Thursday, Feb. 18 at 9 a.m.
Where: Join by video conference
Join by phone: 1-415-655-0003
Event number: 178 262 0970
Event password: 1234
Agenda items for the commission meeting include:
A variance request from the Town of Carolina Beach regarding oceanfront setbacks.
Proposed amendments to rules related to Oceanfront Development and Beach Management Plans; additional comments related to Inlet Hazard Area Boundaries; and Inlet Hazard Areas – Proposed Used Standards.
A vote on adoption of 15A NCAC 7H .0312 Technical Standards for Beach Fill Projects; adoption 15A NCAC 7H .0304 Designation of Unvegetated Beach AEC Oak Island; and consideration of an amendment to the Town of Kure Beach Development Line.
Rulemaking recommendations regarding Repair vs. Replace – Elevating Structures and Fiscal Analysis of 15A NCAC 7J .0403 Development Period/7J .0404 Development Period Extension.
A Coastal Habitat and Plan update for Wetlands & Monitoring and Assessment Issue Papers.
