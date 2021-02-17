The Ideation Lab Adds Media and Wellness Expert to Advisory Board

Melisse Gelula to Bring Decades of Media and Wellness Experience to The Ideation Lab

/EIN News/ -- Columbus, Ohio, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ideation Lab, LLC (the “Company” or “The Ideation Lab”), a brand solutions incubator and accelerator focused on the hemp and cannabidiol (‘CBD”) industry, today announced that further to its February 3, 2020 press release regarding the appointment of Christopher Brown to its advisory board, it has appointed Melisse Gelula to its advisory board, effective immediately. This additional appointment highlights The Ideation Lab’s strong commitment to its portfolio companies, and reflects the wellness-focused lens through which it develops products for The Jordre Well, LLC (“The Jordre Well”), the Company’s CBD beverage joint venture with Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: JVA) (FRA: E6U).

“Melisse is joining The Ideation Lab at a time when we are devoting tremendous effort to the growth of our wellness-focused brands,” said Ian James, The Ideation Lab Founder and CEO. “Her media and wellness expertise, coupled with her depth of experience in working with up-and-coming CPG brands will be a perfect complement to The Ideation Lab’s recently launched beverage brand, The Jordre Well, and other brands coming down the pipeline.”

Gelula has spent her career in entrepreneurial and executive leadership roles in the media and wellness industry, most recently Co-Founding and serving as Chief Creative Officer for Well+Good, which was acquired by Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) (FRA: DJM1) in 2018. Gelula was named one of the 9 Most Creative Entrepreneurs by Inc Magazine and one of 10 Writers and Editors Who Are Changing the National Conversation by Adweek (2018). She led Well+Good to win several Webby Awards and a Fast Company Innovation Award, before moving on from her company. Gelula is also the former editor-in-chief of SpaFinderLifestyle.com, beauty director at Luxury SpaFinder Magazine, and travel editor at Fodor’s Travel Publications. She frequently speaks about wellness and media trends at conferences including Create & Cultivate, Fast Company’s Innovation Festival, Foundermade, Global Wellness Summit, and more, and has shared her thought-leadership and expertise with CBS This Morning, WSJ, The New York Times, and more. Gelula earned an MA from the University of Toronto and has completed six years of training as a psychoanalyst. When she is not working, she and her wife can be found enjoying the natural beauty of the Catskills.

“I’m thrilled to be joining a rapidly growing company like The Ideation Lab with such a strong pipeline of functional food and beverage brands,” commented Gelula. “Wellness products without functionality are not wellness products at all. In applying my years of experience within the wellness space to The Ideation Lab, I’m excited to improve the experience for consumers in finding products that can truly enhance their lives.”

About The Ideation Lab, LLC

Based in Columbus, Ohio, The Ideation Lab is a brand solutions incubator and accelerator focused on the hemp and cannabidiol (‘CBD”) industry. To learn more, visit https://theideationlab.com/.

Attachment

Ian James The Ideation Lab, LLC 1-614-589-4600 ian@theideationlab.com