Blink Charging Announces U.S. Distribution Agreement with Industry Leader Ingram Micro

/EIN News/ -- - Expanding its market reach, Blink Charging becomes the first EV residential charging solution readily available to Ingram Micro’s growing U.S. retail ecosystem

Miami Beach, FL, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, announced today it has entered into a U.S. reseller agreement with Ingram Micro Inc., a leading global distributor of information technology, cloud and mobility products headquatered in Irvine, CA.

The agreement will enable Blink Charging to market and sell its HQ 100 Residential EV charging station to Ingram Micro’s expansive and growing U.S. retailer ecosystem.

“With more EVs than ever entering the American markets in 2021, EV drivers will increasingly look for convenient and reliable ways to charge at home. This reseller agreement with Ingram Micro presents both companies with a unique opportunity to expand their customer base and meet the goal of mainstream EV adoption,” commented Brendan Jones, COO of Blink Charging. “While this initial deal covers U.S. retailers, working with a company of the worldwide reach of Ingram Micro may afford Blink Charging potential opportunities to enter more international markets in the future.”

“Ingram Micro is committed to sustainability and providing products that enable EV adoption supports that mission,” said Alexandra Harding, director, Vendor Management, Ingram Micro. “We are pleased to welcome the Blink HQ 100 to our retail portfolio and look forward to expanding on our relationship with Blink Charging.”

The Blink HQ 100 Level 2 charging station is the company’s residential Level 2 charging solution. Offering 30 amp charging, which is six times faster than standard Level 1 charging cables that come in new EVs, the HQ 100 is a fast, reliable and affordable way to charge an EV from home.

###

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and has deployed over 23,000 charging stations, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of the Company’s charging locations worldwide. Blink Charging’s principal line of products and services include its Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, the Company has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/ .

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro helps businesses realize the promise of technology. It delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud, and supply chain solutions enables its business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. Unrivaled agility, deep market insights and the trust and dependability that come from decades of proven relationships, set Ingram Micro apart and ahead. Discover how Ingram Micro can help you realize the promise of technology. More at www.ingrammicro.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, along with terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should,” and other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in Blink Charging’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

Blink Media Contact

PR@BlinkCharging.com

Blink Investor Relations Contact

IR@BlinkCharging.com

855-313-8187