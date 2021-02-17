Heavy Construction Equipment Market Booms Globally to Register 4.2% CAGR By 2027: Allied Market Research

The global heavy construction market across the Asia-Pacific has dominated the market and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Portland,OR, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global heavy construction equipment is expected to reach $240.49 billion, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% by 2027. The report highlights the major segments, market characteristics, top investment pockets, growth by segmentation, and competitive landscape.

Download Brochure: https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:6745261847647150080

Amar Chinchane, LeadAnalyst, Construction and Manufacturing at Allied Market Research, stated, “The heavy construction equipment market has witnessed significant growth over the past decade, owing to the rise ininvestment in various end-user industries such as construction, infrastructure, mining, and others.A number of players are expanding their business around the globe, owing to increased customer base, enhanced effective operations, developed product portfolios, and expanded geographical reach. This is anticipated to fuel the demand for the heavy construction equipment.”

According to the report, the region across the Asia-Pacific dominated the market with more than two-fifths of the total share in 2019. In addition, the region is also expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027. Other regions analyzed in the report include Europe, LAMEA, and North America.

Request Free Sample Report Now: https://www.facebook.com/alliedmarketresearch/photos/a.228006404029264/1818089231687632

The global heavy construction equipment market is analyzed across equipment type, application, and end-user.

Based on equipment type, the market is classified into earthmoving equipment, material handling, heavy construction vehicles, and others. The earthmoving segment contributed to the highest market revenue, accounting for more than half of the total market. At the same time, the material handling segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.2% throughout the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the global heavy construction equipment market is divided into infrastructure, construction, mining, oil & gas, manufacturing, and others (forestry and agriculture). The construction segment contributed for the highest market share with more than two-fifths of the total market revenue. However, the manufacturing segments are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Download Sample Pages: https://twitter.com/Allied_MR/status/1339499389954486273?s=20

The global heavy construction equipment market report includes a comprehensive analysis of the major market players such as AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., CNH, Deere & Company, Doosan Infracoe, Hitachi Machinery Construction, JCB, Komatsu, Liebherr AG, and Sany.



Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access



Similar Reports:

High-Pressure Processing Equipment Market – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Automatic Conveyor Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027



Tunneling and Rock Drilling Equipment Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027



Construction Lifts Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Construction and Mining Equipment Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027



High-Pressure Processing Equipment Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027



HVAC Pump Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027





About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to offer business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.



Contact us: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285 |UK: +44-845-528-1300 | Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 | India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 Email: help@alliedmarketresearch.com Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube & Instagram