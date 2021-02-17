Cell Therapy Market to reach USD 7.85 billion by 2028 - Global Insights on Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Growth Opportunities, Strategic initiatives and Future Outlook: Adroit Market Research

North America was the largest market for cell therapy in 2020. On the basis of use-type, the clinical-use segment is expected to show lucratively during the forecast period

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Cell Therapy Market Size 2020, By Use-Type (Clinical-Use And Research-Use) Therapy Type (Autologous And Allogeneic) Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) and Forecast 2021 to 2028” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Adroit Market Research report on global Cell therapy market gives a holistic view of the market from 2018 to 2028, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges. The market has been studied for historic years from 2018 to 2019, with the base year of estimation as 2020 and forecast from 2021 to 2028. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global cell therapy market have been studied in detail.

The global cell therapy market is projected to reach USD 7.85 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.8%. Growing government reserves in cell-based research, the requirement for novel, improved therapies for various diseases and progress in personalized medicine are some of the factors driving the growth of the global cell therapy market.

The global cell therapy market is categorized based on use-type and therapy type. On the basis of use-type, the market is segmented into clinical-use and research-use. The clinical-use segment is expected to grow lucratively during the forecast period. On the basis of therapy type, the market is segmented into autologous and allogeneic. The allogeneic cell therapy was the largest market in 2020.

North America dominated the market for cell therapy in 2020, while Asia-Pacific is set to grow at the highest CAGR due to accessibility of therapies at lower prices. Key players of the global cell therapy market include Fibrocell Science, Inc., Kolon TissueGene, Inc., JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., PHARMICELL Co., Ltd., MEDIPOST, Osiris Therapeutics, Inc., Cells for Cells, Stemedica Cell Technologies, Inc., NuVasive, Inc., Vericel Corporation among others.

