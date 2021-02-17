Recruiter.com Partners with Fundomate, Brings Automated Capital Funding to its Community

Provides Network of Recruiting Businesses Access to Working Capital

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCQB: RCRT), an AI-enabled hiring platform with the world's largest network of recruiters, is today announcing its newest marketplace partnership with Fundomate, a leading provider for turnkey business funding solutions, to bring automated business funding to its US-based partner companies.



"Accessing capital, especially for small and independent recruiters and staffing firms, has never been easy and given their structure, the new Payroll Protection Program is not able to assist their cashflow needs," said Evan Sohn, CEO, Recruiter.com. "Fundomate is the ideal capital partner for Recruiter.com's community of over 800,000 recruiting and HR professionals."

The Recruiter.com Marketplace will provide its community of independent recruiters and partner companies with value-add services, such as low-cost healthcare for independent business owners, tech-forward marketing tools, background check services, coworking space, and more.

By utilizing Fundomate's technology and expertise in the alternative lending space, Recruiter.com will provide its recruiting business community of over 27,500 small and independent recruiters with pre-approved, affordable working capital offers based on their business history.

Fundomate is an innovative fintech company that operates in the alternative lending space and provides white-labeled turnkey solutions enabling companies to offer alternative funding products to their customers as a value-added proposition.

"Small businesses need a lifeline to cover expenses such as inventory, operating expenses, or marketing costs. Through the Recruiter.com marketplace partnership, recruiting and staffing firms will have an easy way of accessing affordable working capital and repay at their own pace with a percentage of their daily sales," says Sam Schapiro, CEO, and Founder of Fundomate.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com is an online hiring platform delivering on-demand recruiting technology and services to both large and small businesses. With AI and video technology, and the world's largest network of recruiters, Recruiter.com delivers on-tap recruiting that flexes with hiring needs. To learn more, visit https://www.recruiter.com.

For investor information, visit https://www.recruiter.com/investors.html.

