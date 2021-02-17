Global Demand in Industrial Rubber Market Size Will Grow to USD 45 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

According to the [210+ Pages] research study; the global Industrial Rubber Market in 2019 was approximately USD 32 Billion. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% and is anticipated to reach around USD 45 Billion by 2026. Top market players are LANXESS, ZEON Corporation, Sinopec, Versalis S.p.A., LG Chem, Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, JSR Corporation and others.

Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled "Industrial Rubber Market By Type (Synthetic Rubber, and Natural Rubber), By Product (Mechanical Rubber Good, Rubber Roofing, Rubber Belt, Rubber Hose, and Others), and By Application(Automotive, Medical & Healthcare, Building & Construction, Coating, Sealant, & Adhesive, Industrial Manufacturing, Bitumen Modification, Polymer Modification, Electrical & Electronics, Wire & Cable, and Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026".

“According to the research study, the global Industrial Rubber Market was estimated at USD 32 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 45 Billion by 2026. The global Industrial Rubber Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% from 2019 to 2026”.

The industrial rubber market is projected to witness significant demand in the forthcoming time. The demand from the industries such as building and construction, and automotive is estimated to fetch predominant demand for industrial rubber.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

1) What was the impact of COVID-19 on the Industrial Rubber Market?

2) What is the market size, share of the Industrial Rubber Market?

3) Who are the top market players in Industrial Rubber Market?

4) What will be the future market of the Industrial Rubber Market?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, by types, end-user, applications, segments, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Top key vendors and other prominent vendors

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 Pandemic on Businesses: Know Short Term and Long Term Impact

Most of the businesses are facing a growing litany of business-critical concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak, including supply chain disruptions, a risk of a recession, and a potential drop in consumer spending. All these scenarios will play out differently across various regions and industries, making accurate and timely market research more essential than ever.

We at Facts and Factors ( http://www.fnfresearch.com ) understand how difficult it is for you to plan, strategize, or make business decisions, and as such, we have your back to support you in these uncertain times with our research insights. Our team of consultants, analysts, and experts has developed an analytical model tool for markets that helps us to assess the impact of the virus more effectively on the industrial markets. We are further implementing these insights into our reports for a better understanding of our clients.

Rubber products are having a wide range of applications in various fields. The rubber components used in the automotive industry are generating significant demand for industrial rubber. In the automotive industry, industrial rubber is used in the brakes, components, and tires. Also, a growing disposable income of the population and rising technological advancement in the construction and building industry is boosting the growth of the industrial rubber market. The growing greenhouse gas legislation and mandates may hinder the market growth, while it is also estimated to create an opportunity for natural-based or bio-based rubber in the upcoming years.

Top Market Players:

LANXESS

ZEON Corporation

Sinopec

Versalis S.p. A.

LG Chem

Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company

JSR Corporation

Kumho Petrochemical

Nizhnekamskneftekhim

TSRC Corporation

The Industrial rubber market is segmented by type, product, and application. Based on the type market is bifurcated as synthetic rubber and natural rubber. Synthetic rubber is estimated to have predominant demand owing to easy production and availability. Also, inherent properties and characteristics of synthetic rubber such as resistance to high temperature, and longer life are making synthetic rubber favorable to use. On the basis of the product, the market is categorized as mechanical rubber goods, rubber roofing, rubber belt, rubber hose, and others. Mechanical rubber goods, and rubber belt, and rubber hose is estimated to generate significant demand owing to their wider range of application. In terms of the application, the market is further divided into automotive, medical & healthcare, building & construction, coating, sealant, & adhesive, industrial manufacturing, bitumen modification, polymer modification, electrical & electronics, wire & cable, and other applications. The automotive market is estimated to have significant demand owing to the demand for bikes, commercial cars, and heavy vehicles.

The report utilizes established industry analysis tools and models such as Porter’s Five Forces framework to analyze and recognize critical business strategies adopted by various stakeholders involved in the entire value chain of the Industrial Rubber industry . The Industrial Rubber market report additionally employs SWOT analysis and PESTLE analysis models for further in-depth analysis.

The report study further includes an in-depth analysis of industry players' market shares and provides an overview of leading players' market position in the Industrial Rubber sector. Key strategic developments in the Industrial Rubber market competitive landscape such as acquisitions & mergers, inaugurations of different products and services, partnerships & joint ventures, MoU agreements, VC & funding activities, R&D activities, and geographic expansion among other noteworthy activities by key players of the Industrial Rubber market are appropriately highlighted in the report.

The Industrial Rubber market size research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the Industrial Rubber industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different types, applications, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026.

Based on region market is segmented as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific market is estimated to lead the industrial rubber market. The rise in disposable income leads to growing construction activities in a region that is propelling industrial rubber demand. Moreover, the growing automotive industry due to investor’s preference for production in Asia is also boosting the industrial rubber market. Europe is expected to become the second-largest market share-holder of the industrial rubber market. The growing automotive industry in the region is creating a constant demand for industrial rubber. The growth of Europe is followed by North America and other regions respectively. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are estimated to witness moderate growth in the forecast period.

Industrial Rubber Market By Type (Synthetic Rubber, and Natural Rubber), By Product (Mechanical Rubber Good, Rubber Roofing, Rubber Belt, Rubber Hose, and Others), and By Application(Automotive, Medical & Healthcare, Building & Construction, Coating, Sealant, & Adhesive, Industrial Manufacturing, Bitumen Modification, Polymer Modification, Electrical & Electronics, Wire & Cable, and Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026

Key Insights from Primary Research

It was recognized through primary research that the industrial rubber market was valued at around USD 32 Billion in 2019.

The Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share of the industrial rubber market in revenue, in 2019.

Based on application-based segmentation the “Automotive” category was the leading revenue-generating category in 2019.

Based on the product, the “Mechanical Rubber Good” category, contributing to the largest revenue-generation.

According to our primary respondents, the industrial rubber market is set to grow annually at a rate of around 5%.

This report segments the Industrial Rubber market as follows:

Global Industrial Rubber Market: By Type Segmentation Analysis

Synthetic Rubber

Natural Rubber

Global Industrial Rubber Market: By Product Segmentation Analysis

Mechanical Rubber Good

Rubber Roofing

Rubber Belt

Rubber Hose

Others

Global Industrial Rubber Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Automotive

Medical & Healthcare

Building & Construction

Coating, Sealant, & Adhesive

Industrial Manufacturing

Bitumen Modification

Polymer Modification

Electrical & Electronics

Wire & Cable

Others

