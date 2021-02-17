Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Bombardier Announces Full Repayment of Senior Secured Credit Facility

/EIN News/ -- MONTRÉAL, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier (TSX: BBD.B) today announced that it has initiated the repayment of the total outstanding balance of $750 million drawn on its $1 billion senior secured term loan facility (the "Facility") established on August 19, 2020. Payout of the Facility, including all accrued interest and associated fees, will be completed on February 19, 2021.

About Bombardier
Bombardier is a global leader in aviation, creating innovative and game-changing planes. Our products and services provide world-class experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier is present in more than 12 countries including its production/engineering sites and its customer support network. The Corporation supports a worldwide fleet of approximately 4,900 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments and private individuals.

News and information is available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Bombardier is a trademark of Bombardier Inc. and its subsidiaries.
All amounts in this press release are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

For Information
Mark Masluch
Director, Communications and Public Affairs
Bombardier
Mark.Masluch@aero.bombardier.com
+1-514-855-7167

Patrick Ghoche
Vice President, Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations
Bombardier Inc.
+1-514 861 5727



