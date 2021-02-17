Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty Market 2021-2028, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Revenue, Forecast Report

List of TOP KEY PLAYERS in Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty Market Report are DePuy Synthes, GROUP FH ORTHO, Smith & Nephew, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, and B. Braun Melsungen AG, other prominent players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty Market size is anticipated to experience potential growth owing to the rising population of patients suffering with arthritis, observes Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Mobile Bearing, Fixed Bearing), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The procedure offers numerous benefits including minimum operating duration, elimination of the complications regarding cemented fixations, and ease in revision.

The world of business has been introduced to a new set of adversities ever since it has been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Major economies of the world are clueless amid the crisis and are taking constant measures to survive the same. Key players in their specific fields are collaborating with government bodies to find solutions to these adversities.

Industry Developments-

In April 2018 , Zimmer Biomet received the FDA clearance for its Persona Trabecular Metal cementless total knee arthroplasty.

, Zimmer Biomet received the FDA clearance for its Persona Trabecular Metal cementless total knee arthroplasty. In March 2017, Stryker announced the commercial launch of ‘Mako System’ total knee arthroplasty at the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons annual meeting, San Diego.





An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/cementless-total-knee-arthroplasty-tka-market-103334





Highlights of the Report:

The report comprises segmentation of the market on the basis of product, type, consumption, distribution channel, and region, based on which, we made a list of companies and conducted a detailed analysis of their financial positions, product portfolios, and growth strategies. Our next step included the study of core competencies of key players and their market share to anticipate the degree of competition. The bottom-up procedure was conducted to arrive at the overall size of the market.

Rising Prevalence of Arthritis among Patients Globally to Drive Growth

The growing population of patients suffering from arthritis across the globe is expected to favor the demand for total knee arthroplasty. For instance, as per the research by the World Health Organization (WHO), 9.6% men and 18% women have suffered from symptomatic osteoarthritis. The increasing demand is expected to surge the growth of the global cementless total knee arthroplasty (market. In addition, new players entering and introducing innovative products in the industry is projected to further drive growth. However, the high cost associated with the device is expected to limit growth.





North America to Dominate Owing to Arthritis Being a Common Condition in the U.S.

North America is estimated to lead the global Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty Market. A constant surge in the prevalence of arthritis in the region is expected to drive growth. For instance, according to an article published by the National Institute of Biotechnology Information, arthritis was among the most common chronic diseases in the U.S., affecting nearly 54 million people during 2013-2015.

The market in Europe is projected to showcase remarkable progress in the forecast timeframe. Rising adoption of cementless total knee arthroplasty in the region is expected to drive the growth in the region.

Launching New Products to Help New Players Expand Their Customer Base

The global Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty Market comprises prominent payers that are focused on identifying new applications of the services in the commercial space. Additionally, these players are embarking on expanding their customer base by filling the gaps of their product lines. For instance, in October 2019, DePuy Synthes launched its new cementless total knee arthroplasty for younger patients.





A List of Key Manufacturers Operating In the Global Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty Market Report:

DePuy Synthes

GROUP FH ORTHO

Smith & Nephew

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Others





Segmentations:



By Product Type

Mobile Bearing

Fixed Bearing

By End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)



With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty Market Forecast provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.





