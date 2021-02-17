Proximity Sensors Market Worth $ 6.41 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 7.18% CAGR: Verified Market Research

The global proximity sensors market has witnessed strong growth owing to the rising demand for proximity sensors in consumer products such as smartphones, laptops, and smart home devices. Moreover, the increasing trend of process automation in factories and the constant development of the tablet and Smartphone market is also expected to drive the proximity sensors market growth.

/EIN News/ -- Jersey City, New Jersey, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Proximity Sensors Market ” By Technology (Inductive, Capacitive, Photoelectric, and Magnetic), By End-Users (Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Food and Beverage, and Other End-user Industries), By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Proximity Sensors Market was valued at USD 3.68 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 6.41 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.18 % from 2021 to 2028.

Proximity Sensors Market

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Proximity Sensors Market Overview

The global proximity sensor market is principally driven by the rising demand for proximity sensors in consumer products such as smartphones, laptops, and smart home devices such as smartphones, laptops, and smart home devices. They also have a high switching rate and accuracy. These unique properties are also anticipated to increase demand for proximity sensors and are supposed to drive the growth of the target market in the various industrial sector such as aviation and defense, food and beverages, etc. Moreover, the technical complexity can be decreased to an extent with the implementation of non-contact sensing technology. This is also the principal reason for the growing demand for sensing components, like a proximity sensor. Besides, growing R&D activities for technologically advanced products are also anticipated to bolster the growth of the target market during the forecast period.

The major players in the market are Panasonic Corporation, ST Microelectronics NV, Autonics Corporation, OMRON Corporation, SICK AG, Riko Optoelectronics Technology Co. Ltd, Datalogic SpA, Rockwell Automation Inc., Honeywell International Inc., and Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Proximity Sensors Market On the basis of Technology, End-Users, and Geography.

Proximity Sensors Market by Technology Inductive Capacitive Photoelectric Magnetic







Proximity Sensors Market by End-Users Aerospace and Defense Automotive Industrial Consumer Electronics Food and Beverage Other End-user Industries







Proximity Sensors Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



