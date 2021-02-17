Global Gelling Fibres Market 2021-2028, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Revenue, Competitive Landscape, Forecast Report

Top Players Covered in the gelling fibers market Research Report Are Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Crawford Healthcare Limited, Smith & Nephew, DermaRite Industries, LLC., Safe n' Simple, Cardinal Health, ConvaTec Inc., and Gentell Corp and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global gelling fibres market is anticipated to gain traction from rising risk of injuries and wounds especially in aged population. Fortune Business Insights recently published a report, offers some of the valuable insights on factors driving growth of the market. As per a study conducted by the National Centre for Injury Prevention and Control (NCIPC), around 23.1% people aged less than 75 years succumbed to death in the year 2015. These people died suffering from injuries or wounds. This is further expected to increase the use of gelling cellulose fibers for dressing wounds.

Government Support to Promote Growth in North America

From a geographical standpoint, North America is expected to account for majority of the share in the global gelling fibres market throughout the forecast period. The governments in the region are introducing favourable guidelines regarding post-operative care. In addition to this, awareness initiatives are conducted by governments about the use of gelling fibres especially for wound dressings.





These factors are projected to register lucrative growth opportunities for the global market in the forecast years. Trailing North America, Europe is also estimated to grow considerably across several countries during the forecast period. Increasing number of strategic collaborations with key companies to enhance healthcare infrastructure is expected to drive the market in this region. Other regions such as Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa are also estimated to grow at a steady rate over the forecast years.

Demand for Gelling Fibres to Rise Majorly from Hospitals

“Hospitals are likely to witness rising demand for gelling fiber dressings among other end users,” stated a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights. “This is majorly ascribable to the increasing number of surgeries conducted every day across several multispecialty hospitals,” he added. Among materials, carboxymethyl cellulose or CMC is estimated to cover a major share in the global gelling fibers market. The rising use of CMC for developing gelling fibers is driving the growth of this segment. Fortune Business Insights predicts the demand for CMC to remain high in the upcoming years.





Leading Players operating in the Gelling Fibres Market are:

Mölnlycke Health Care AB,

Crawford Healthcare Limited,

Smith & Nephew,

DermaRite Industries, LLC.,

Safe n' Simple,

Cardinal Health,

ConvaTec Inc.,

Gentell Corp.

Others





Segmentation of the Global Gelling Fibres Market



By Product Type

• Gelling Fibre with Silver Ions

• Gelling Fibres without Silver Ions

By Material Type

• Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC)

• Polyvinyl Alcohol

By End User

• Hospitals & Trauma Centers

• Speciality Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgery Centers

• Others

By Geography

• North America (the USA and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)





