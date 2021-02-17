Online Gambling Market to Touch USD 158.20 Billion by 2028; Soaring Popularity of Virtual Gaming Platforms to Catalyze Market Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Profiled in Online Gambling Market Are Slots Heaven Casino (Slots Heaven Casino), Sky Betting & Gaming (Leeds, United Kingdom), SPIN Casino (Canada), DraftKings Inc. (Massachusetts, United States), Betfred (Warrington, United Kingdom), BetAmerica (California, United States), LeoVegas AB (Stockholm, Sweden), Betsson AB (Stockholm, Sweden), StarsGroup.com (Ontario, Canada), Kindred Group Plc. (Valletta, Malta), Mansion Casino (Gibraltar), Evolution Gaming AB (British Columbia, Canada), Scientific Games Corporation (Nevada, United States) Buffalo Partners (New York, United States).

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global online gambling market size is projected to reach USD 158.20 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “Online Gambling Market, 2021-2028.” As per the report, the market was USD 66.72 billion in 2020.

Quick Adoption of Online Gambling amid COVID-19 to Boost the Market

The global health and economic crisis triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic forced governments in several countries to impose strict lockdowns and social distancing measures. Companies rapidly adopted remote working models, leading to huge portions of working populations working from home. With most non-essential services and places, including casinos, being closed down, gamers and gamblers have swiftly shifted to virtual platforms, boosting the online gambling market growth in the process. For example, an article published by New York University revealed that digital gambling platforms have gained speedy momentum in Canada after the coronavirus broke out. In Australia, according to a report by Concordia University, Canada, spending on online casinos rose sharply by 67% in April 2020. The coronavirus pandemic has, thus, proved favorable for this market, enabling it to register a healthy CAGR of 11.2% and reach a value of USD 74.17 billion in 2021.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.





Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/online-gambling-market-104803





Market Segments

Based on type, the market has been classified into sports betting, casinos, poker, lottery, bingo, and others, with the lottery segment holding a share of 15.1% in the global market and a share of 15.4% in the UK market in 2020.

On the basis of devices, the market segments include desktop, mobile, and others. By region, the market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Highlights of the Report

The report offers a granular examination of the various factors shaping the growth trajectory of the market, as well as a holistic analysis of the hindrances obstructing the market. Furthermore, a microscopic study of the regional and competitive dynamics influencing the market has also been provided in the report, along with an in-depth assessment of the individual market segments. The insights contained in the report are based on industry-leading research conducted through primary, secondary, and tertiary sources.

Driving Factor

Introduction of Sophisticated Technologies in Virtual Gambling to Fuel the Market

Advanced, intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain, are being increasingly employed by online gambling platforms to ensure a secure and safe space for enthusiasts. Heralding this trend are startups that are developing and offering novel gambling platforms powered by smart technologies. For example, Edgeless, which was started in 2018, became the first Ethereum-based virtual casino that uses distributed ledger technology to ensure payouts. Similarly, Tombola is a popular lottery and gambling platform driven by cryptocurrency and other blockchain-enabled tools. Another example is the Canada-based startup, Quarter4, which leverages AI to offer simulations, content, and predictions for sports bettors. The incorporation of new-age solutions in digital gambling is, thus, opening new pathways of development for this market.





Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/online-gambling-market-104803





Regional Insights

Europe to Headline the Global Market, Forecasts Fortune Business Insights™

Europe is expected to dictate the online gambling market share during the forecast period on account of the heavy investments being made by sports enthusiasts across the continent in online sports betting. Moreover, a healthy betting culture in Europe will further bolster the prospects of the market in the region. In 2020, the Europe market size stood at USD 30.92 billion.

The presence of secure connectivity infrastructure and strong gambling regulations will propel North America in the second-leading position in the market in terms of revenue generation. On the other hand, growing investments in online gambling in South America, driven by regulations in Colombia and Argentina, are anticipated to speed up the expansion of the market in this region.

Competitive Landscape

Key Players to Strengthen Businesses through Innovative Collaborations

With online gaming picking up pace amid the COVID-19 pandemic, key players in this market are entering into strategic collaborations with gambling industry giants to deepen their market footprint. These companies are engaging in developing innovative online gambling platforms to attract gamblers and gain momentum in this rapidly evolving market space.





Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/online-gambling-market-104803





Industry Developments:

December 2020: BetMGM launched the BetMGM Casino in Pennsylvania, with an aim to bring its online gambling portfolio to players in the state. The platform will offer sophisticated mobile casino games, which will be available on iOS, Android, and desktops.

BetMGM launched the BetMGM Casino in Pennsylvania, with an aim to bring its online gambling portfolio to players in the state. The platform will offer sophisticated mobile casino games, which will be available on iOS, Android, and desktops. February 2020: CBS Sports and William Hill inked a deal under which William Hill will become the exclusive provider of Wagering Data and Sports Book across all CBS Sports platforms. The partnership will integrate sports betting, media, and technology to enhance fan engagement.

List of Key Players Covered in this Market Report:

Slots Heaven Casino (Slots Heaven Casino)

Sky Betting & Gaming (Leeds, United Kingdom)

SPIN Casino (Canada)

DraftKings Inc. (Massachusetts, United States)

Betfred (Warrington, United Kingdom)

BetAmerica (California, United States)

LeoVegas AB (Stockholm, Sweden)

Betsson AB (Stockholm, Sweden)

StarsGroup.com (Ontario, Canada)

Kindred Group Plc. (Valletta, Malta)

Mansion Casino (Gibraltar)

Evolution Gaming AB (British Columbia, Canada)

Scientific Games Corporation (Nevada, United States)

Buffalo Partners (New York, United States)

bet-at-home.com AG (Germany)

888 Holdings PLC (Gibraltar)

Bet365 (Stoke-on-Trent, United Kingdom)

Flutter Entertainment Plc. (Dublin, Ireland)

William Hill Plc. (London, United Kingdom)

Entain plc (GVC Holdings Plc.) (Douglas, Isle of Man)





Quick Buy – Online Gambling Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/104803





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Key Takeaways

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players PESTLE Analysis Porter’s Five Force Analysis Supply chain Analysis

Global Online Gambling Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2020

Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

Primary Interviewee’s Key Responses

Companies Profiled (Covered for key 10 players only) Overview Key Management Headquarters etc. Offerings/Business Segments Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases) Employee Size Key Financials Past and Current Revenue Gross Margin Geographical Share Business Segment Share Recent Developments

Annexure / Appendix Global Online Gambling Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028 By Type (Value) Sports Betting Casinos Poker Lottery Bingo Others (Skill Gaming, Etc.) By Devices (Value) Desktop Mobile Others (Tablet, iPad, etc.) By Region (Value) North America South America Europe Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific



TOC Continued..





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/online-gambling-market-104803





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:





Task Management Software Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Software, Services), By Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), By Deployment Type (Cloud and On-Premises), By End-User (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecommunications, Retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Travel and Hospitality, Media and Entertainment, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2026

Data Center Cooling Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Air Conditioners, Precision Air Conditioners, Chillers, Air Handling Unit, and Others), By Data Center Type (Large Scale DC, Medium Scale DC, and Small Scale DC), By Cooling Technique (Room-based Cooling, Rack-based Cooling, and Row-based Cooling), By Industry (BFSI, IT and Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2026

Learning Management System (LMS) Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Component (Solution, Services), By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud), By Organization Size (SME’s, Large Enterprises), By End User (Academic, Corporate) and Geography forecast till 2026

Retail Analytics Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Software, Services), By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud), By Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), By Function (Customer Management, Supply Chain, Merchandising, In-Store Operations, and Strategy & Planning) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Cyber Security Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Solutions, Services), By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud), By Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), By End-User (BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Retail, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing, Travel and Transportation, Energy and Utilities and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020 – 2026





About Us

Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us: