Growth of digital health from Covid-19 creating unforeseen insurance perils, according to Willis Towers Watson

Future of Digital Health White Paper highlights new trajectory of care and outlines the shifting liability risks associated with this growing sector

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Covid-19 pandemic and worldwide trend towards the digitization of medicine is resulting in rapid technological change. However, this is also creating emerging risk issues and may result in healthcare risk managers reassessing risk liabilities, according to Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking, and solutions company, at the launch of a White Paper into the Future of Digital Health.



The White Paper outlines some of the key exposures which need to be considered when reviewing insurance policies in the digital health sector. These include exposures which require coverage for bodily injury and economic loss, regulated and unregulated products, products and services often provided in cooperation with or at the direction of medical professionals.

The White Paper reviews the growth of digital healthcare across different geographies and calls for the insurance market to consider an alternative holistic approach to insurance as against traditional healthcare policies.

Kirsten Beasley, Head of Healthcare Broking, North America, Willis Towers Watson, said “The pandemic has propelled digital health onto the global stage, as healthcare providers around the world seek to leverage technology to help combat the crisis. This digital health revolution will profoundly and permanently reshape how healthcare is accessed and provided so it is imperative that the insurance market consider how to provide integrated solutions that more seamlessly address emerging digital health perils.”

The Future of Digital Health White Paper forms part of an ongoing Digital Health Series and the full paper can be downloaded at www.willistowerswatson.com/en-GB/Insights/2021/02/the-future-of-digital-health

