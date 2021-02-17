Deep Learning Chip Market to Reach Value of USD 66.06 Billion by 2028 | Growing Demand for Smart Homes and Increasing Government Focus on Developing Smart Cities will be the Key Factor Driving the Industry Growth, States Emergen Research

Key players in the Deep Learning Chip market include Google LLC, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Intel Corporation, Bitmain Technologies Ltd., NVIDIA Corporation, Amazon.com, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Qualcomm Incorporated, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, and Xilinx, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global deep learning chip market size was USD 4.79 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a market size of USD 66.06 Billion by 2028 and register a high revenue CAGR of 38.9%, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing demand for smart homes is a key factor driving expected to drive growth of the global deep learning chip market during the forecast period. Other key factors include, increasing government focus on developing smart cities rising adoption of deep learning technologies by government agencies at a global level.

However, high cost of components is expected to hamper growth of the global deep learning chip market to some extent over the forecast period.

Key Highlights of Report

In terms of revenue, the application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period due to rising usage of ASIC for Artificial Intelligence applications.

Due to rising usage of system-on-chip by providers to reduce designing cost and energy waste, the system-on-chip (SoC) segment is expected to register a significantly robust CAGR of 39.2% over the forecast period.

Rising application of deep learning in the automotive industry for virtual sensing for vehicle dynamics, vehicle inspection and monitoring, automated driving, and data-driven product development is driving growth of the automotive segment, which is expected to register a significantly high CAGR during the forecast period.

Due to increasing usage of deep learning technology in various industries and growing healthcare, automotive, and telecommunication industries in countries in Asia Pacific, the market in the region is expected to register rapid revenue growth over the forecast period.

In December 2019, Omnitek Engineering Corp. was acquired by Intel Corporation. Omnitek is a manufacturer of Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) for video and vision. The deal will augment the FPGA processor business of Intel Corporation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global deep learning chip market on the basis of chip type, technology, end-use, and region.

Chip Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Central Processing Unit (CPU) Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) System-In-Package (SIP) System-On-Chip (SoC) Multi-Chip Module Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Automotive Healthcare BFSI Industrial Consumer Electronics IT & Telecommunication Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



