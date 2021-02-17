Chromatography Consumables Market to Reach $3.64 billion by 2027- Exclusive Report Covering Pre and Post COVID-19 Market Analysis and Forecasts by Meticulous Research®

Chromatography Consumables Market by Product (Prepacked Columns [Analytical, Preparative], Vials, Tubing), Technology (HPLC, GC, UPLC), End User (Pharma, Biotech, Hospitals, F&B, Oil & Gas, Environmental Agencies) and Geography - Forecast to 2027

/EIN News/ -- London, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “Chromatography Consumables Market by Product (Prepacked Columns [Analytical, Preparative], Vials, Tubing), Technology (HPLC, GC, UPLC), End User (Pharma, Biotech, Hospitals, F&B, Oil & Gas, Environmental Agencies) and Geography - Forecast to 2027”, published by Meticulous Research®, the chromatography consumables market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $3.64 billion by 2027.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5169

Chromatography consumables comprise columns, syringe filters, vials and well plates, and fittings and tubing, which enable separation, identification, and purification of components in a mixture. Chromatography has been used as a vital separation tool across all science branches and is one of the widely accepted tools for separating components from complex mixtures. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has led to the increased dependence on chromatographic techniques to understand the SARS-CoV-2 virus and develop effective therapies, vaccines, and diagnostic tools.

The growth of this market is primarily driven by factors such as the rising R&D investments in the pharma and biotech industries, increasing collaborations between academia & industry players, technological advancements, policies & initiatives to reduce pollution, and rising food safety concerns. Further, the rising demand from emerging economies in Asia-Pacific and Latin America and growth in the proteomics and genomics markets are expected to offer significant opportunities for players operating in the chromatography consumables market.

Various developed countries from North America and Europe are major contributors to the chromatography consumables market. However, low penetrated emerging economies are expected to offer significant growth opportunities due to increasing R&D funding, accelerated policies for biopharmaceutical developments, and the rising research initiatives in the area of proteomics. Emerging economies have been major contributors to revenue generation for various stakeholders in the chromatography consumables market during the past few years. This is mainly due to an increase in the number of research institutes, laboratories, and pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies in these regions.

In addition, there have been several supportive initiatives undertaken for boosting R&D in these countries over the last few years. Some of such initiatives are:

In South Korea, the pharmaceutical industry and contract research organizations are highly supported by the regional government. The government supports the clinical trials industry significantly and has allocated specific grants for trial centers to build better infrastructure and facilitate multi-site trials. It has introduced tax breaks for R&D costs and offered training to investigators and clinical researchers.

According to Invest India (National Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency), India has over 100 FDA-approved R&D manufacturing sites, more than Italy and China, making it a viable location for research. The biotechnology industry in India comprises more than 2,700 start-ups, which are expected to reach 10,000 by 2024. Thus, such rapid growth in research indicates an opportunity for various vendors to enter this market.

Apart from pharma and biotech, other emerging economies are also witnessing increasing demand for chromatography consumables for quality testing. This demand can be supported through government initiatives. In Vietnam, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MONRE) has drafted a National Action Plan on Air Quality Management for 2020–2025 for a 20% reduction in NOx, Sox, and particulate matter emitted by industries. Thus, such initiatives lead to increased demand for analytical techniques, further driving the demand for chromatography consumables among emerging countries, providing vast opportunities for this market’s growth.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5169

Impact of COVID-19 on Chromatography Consumables Market

The global COVID-19 pandemic has affected the healthcare industry diversely. The chromatography consumables market partly affected the demand for chromatography techniques to understand the virus and develop better therapies, vaccines, and diagnostic tools, increasing reliance on chromatography consumables.

Apart from this, the need for quality assurance and sanitizer testing increased the want to curb counterfeiting. For instance, Shimadzu introduced ready-to-use simple methodologies for FTIR IRSpiritTM and GC Nexis-2030 for determining ethanol and isopropyl alcohol (IPA) content in hand sanitizers. Thus, the growing demand for gas chromatography in determining ethanol and IPA content in hand sanitizers is expected to accelerate the demand for chromatography consumables.

However, the global spread of COVID-19 also adversely impacted operations, sales, and delivery & supply chains. Many countries implemented national lockdowns, shelter-in-place, curfews, travel restrictions, and isolation measures delaying instrument installations and affecting supply chains, negatively impacting on-site customer service.

The chromatography consumables market study presents historical market data in terms of values (2018 and 2019), estimated current data (2020), and forecasts it for 2027 – by product (prepacked columns [analytical, preparative], vials, tubing), technology (HPLC, GC, UPLC), end user (pharma, biotech, hospitals, F&B, oil & gas, environmental agencies) and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes their market share at the global and regional levels.

Based on product, the chromatography consumables market is segmented into columns, syringe filters, vials and well plates, fittings and tubing, and other consumables. In 2020, the columns segment accounted for the largest share of the overall chromatography consumables market. The large share of this segment is primarily attributed to factors such as the wide applications of chromatography across environmental agencies, advancements in separation & analytical technologies, such as HPLC and GC, and improvements in chromatography columns.

Quick Buy – Chromatography Consumables Market Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/30431836

The chromatography consumables market is segmented into liquid chromatography, gas chromatography, and other techniques based on technology. In 2020, the liquid chromatography segment accounted for the largest market share due to technological developments in liquid chromatography methods and growth in biosimilars, generics, and CROs due to the rising need for drug development.

Based on end user, the chromatography consumables market is segmented into academic & research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations, food & beverage organizations, hospitals & clinics, environmental agencies, oil & gas organizations, and other end users. In 2020, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations segment accounted for the largest share of the overall chromatography consumables market. This segment's large share is primarily attributed to the increasing production of drug molecules, R&D investments in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries, and growing collaborations of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies with CROs.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the key strategic developments adopted by leading market participants in the industry over the past four years. The chromatography consumables market has witnessed a number of new product developments, acquisitions, partnerships, distribution agreements, and expansions.

Some of the key players operating in the chromatography consumables market are Merck KGaA (Germany), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Hitachi High-Tech Corporation (Japan), Bruker Corporation (U.S.), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Waters Corporation (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), and Shimadzu Corporation (Japan) among others.

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/chromatography-consumables-market-5169

Scope of the Report:

Chromatography Consumables Market, by Type

Columns Pre-packed Columns Analytical Columns Preparative Columns Empty Columns

Vials and Well Plates Vials Well Plates

Fittings & Tubing Tubing Tubing Ferrules & Nuts Valves & Gauges Liners & Seals

Syringe Filters

Other Consumables

(Note: Other consumables include sample loops, fused silica adapters, methanizers, membranes, and disposable gas cylinders)

Chromatography Consumables Market, by Technology

Liquid Chromatography HPLC UPLC Low-pressure Liquid Chromatography Flash Chromatography Others Liquid Chromatography Technologies

Gas Chromatography

Other Technologies

(Note: Other technologies include thin-layer chromatography and gel permeation chromatography)

(Note: Other liquid chromatography technologies include partition chromatography and affinity chromatography)

Chromatography Consumables Market, by End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries

Academic & Research Institutes

Oil & Gas Industry

Hospital & Clinics

Food & Beverage Industry

Environmental Agencies

Other End Users

(Note: Other end users include forensic laboratories and organizations in the cosmetics and fragrance industries)

Chromatography Consumables Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5169

Amidst this crisis, Meticulous Research® is continuously assessing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on various sub-markets and enables global organizations to strategize for the post-COVID-19 world and sustain their growth. Let us know if you would like to assess the impact of COVID-19 on any industry here- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/custom-research

Related Reports:

Chromatography Syringes Market by Type (Gas Chromatography syringes, Liquid Chromatography syringes and Thin-layer Chromatography syringes), by End-user (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries, Academics and Research Institutes, Food and Beverage Industries, Hospitals/Clinics, Environmental Agencies, and Others), and by Geography - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/chromatography-syringes-market-3242

Chromatography Market Size, by Systems (Liquid Chromatography, Gas Chromatography, Supercritical Fluid Chromatography, and Thin-Layer Chromatography), by Accessories (Detectors, Auto-Samplers, Pumps and Flow Meters, Fraction Collectors, and Others), by Consumables (Columns, Vials, Tubings, and other Consumables), by End User - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/chromatography-market-instruments-accessories-consumables-2946

Chromatography Data Systems Market (CDS Market) Size by Product (Standalone software, Integrated software), by Delivery Mode (Web Based, On-Premise and Cloud Based), End User (Academic & Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Industry, Biotechnology Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Environmental Testing, Others) - Global Forecasts to 2022

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/chromatography-data-systems-market-2933

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze and present the critical market data with great attention to detail. With meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Research®

Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America)

+44-203-868-8738 (Europe)

+91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific)

Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/382/chromatography-consumables-market-2027

Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research® Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com