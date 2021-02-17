Bots, Inc.’s Incubation Client Tipestry – the Original Social Media Platform with Built-in Dogecoin Tipping – has Partnered with the Dogecoin Cash Public Benefit Corporation to Develop and Distribute the new DeFi Token Dogecoin Cash

/EIN News/ -- SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOTS, Inc. (OTC: BTZI) (GERMAN EXCHANGE: M06.SG), an emerging innovator of products, technologies, and services for the rapidly growing digital robotic automation and manufacturing industry announced today that BTZI’s incubation client Tipestry, together with its affiliate partner Dogecoin Cash Public Benefit Corporation, has developed the new DeFi token Dogecoin Cash.

Dogecoin Cash (COIN: DOG) is an ERC-20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain, combining the meme power of traditional Dogecoin with the advantages of Ethereum. The features of Dogecoin Cash include compatibility with Ethereum wallets, tradability on DeFi platforms including Uniswap, decentralized staking via smart contract, and a fixed supply with no inflation.

To help fairly distribute Dogecoin Cash, Tipestry will award DOG to its community through giveaways and contests, and Dogecoin Cash PBC will grant 420,000,000 DOG to both First Bitcoin Capital Corp (OTC: BITCF) and Bots, Inc.

Tipestry will also continue rewarding content creators with traditional Dogecoin (COIN: DOGE). In addition to built-in Dogecoin tipping, Tipestry awards Dogecoin to its members for receiving upvotes on their posts, participating in contests, and referring friends to the platform. To date, more than 1 million DOGE has been earned by Tipestry users worldwide. Now, with the addition of Dogecoin Cash to the platform, Tipestry can offer even greater rewards to the community.

“We are thrilled with the progress and growth Tipestry has made since joining our incubation program. I encourage everyone to consider switching to Tipestry from competing platforms such as Facebook and Twitter as it provides a far more rewarding experience,” commented company CEO Paul Rosenberg.

About Tipestry

Tipestry is a new kind of social media and web annotation platform that automatically adds a comment section with built-in tipping to any website, letting people leave comments anywhere online and earn Dogecoin, Bitcoin, Ether, Tipcoin, PRES, JOE, and YE, and Dogecoin Cash for their posts. The company’s mission is to make social media fairer, less centralized, more respectful of users' privacy, and to give people around the world the opportunity to earn digital collectibles and cash for creating and sharing content.

Bots, Inc. acquired a 6% stake in Tipestry, which is now a member of the Bots Startup Incubator program, as part of its asset purchase from First Bitcoin Capital Corp.

Sign up at https://tipestry.com/

About Dogecoin Cash

Dogecoin Cash ( https://www.dogecoincash.org ) was developed on the Ethereum blockchain with a capped supply of the number of tokens mined on the original Dogecoin network as of this week, so that, unlike Dogecoin, Dogecoin Cash has zero inflation. It also features decentralized staking ( https://www.stake.dog ), allowing owners to deposit their Dogecoin Cash through Ethereum wallets like MetaMask and earn up to 20% interest per year for supporting the network.

About BOTS, Inc.

Headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, BOTS, Inc. - publicly traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol (BTZI) and Börse Stuttgart under the ticker (M06.SG) - is a diversified company developing and servicing blockchain, cybersecurity and robotics solutions for its clientele. The Company is committed to driving the innovations needed to shape the future of digital robotic automation management through digital technology and decentralized blockchain solutions. Management is dedicated to the strong growth of Distributed Asset Technology and Robotic Process Automation (RPA).

