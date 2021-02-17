Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. Closes $2 Million Dollars Financing from Current Institutional Investors

/EIN News/ -- NORTHRIDGE, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: IPSI) (“Innovative” or the “Company”), a Southern California based fintech company focused on building a 21st century digital payment solution, IPSIPay, is pleased to announce that the Company has successfully raised $2,000,000 dollars at the market closing price of 23 cents per share on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. This round of funding comes from our current institutional investors and proceeds will be used for the Company’s general purposes, marketing and technology build out. On February 4th, 2021 the Company announced that it raised approximately $600,000 dollars at 4.5 cents per share from its current institutional investors and the Company intends to buy back this financing through the new round of funding in order to enhance shareholder value.

William Corbett, CEO of Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc., commented, “We are continuously striving to build our Company as a premier payment service provider in the digital space through implementation of our technology, focusing on serving small businesses, as well as unbanked and underbanked consumers.”

Robert Klimov, Managing Partner of Bellridge Capital LP., added, “We started investing in the Company at an early stage and continue to show our loyalty and support. We believe Innovative is developing a payment solutions ecosystem that will become invaluable to communities around the world.”

About Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc.

Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. strives to offer cutting edge digital payment solutions for consumers and service providers. Innovative’s ecosystem will span multiple devices such as self-service kiosks, mobile applications and POS terminals offering alternative payment methods to meet the needs of consumers and service providers. (investor.ipsipay.com)

For investor inquiries please call (818) 864-4004 or email info@ipsipay.com