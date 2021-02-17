VitalHub Announces Multi-Year Licensing Deal with Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSXV: VHI) is pleased to announce a multi-year licensing contract of recently acquired subsidiary Intouch with Health’s (“Intouch”) virtual clinic management platform to Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust (the “Trust” or “Buckinghamshire”).



VitalHub has entered into a multi-year licensing transaction with the Trust comprising Intouch’s cloud- and SaaS-based virtual clinic management offering. The Trust has licensed the use of the Company’s proprietary Flow Manager, Virtual Clinics, and Wait Time Manager solutions. Importantly, the deal will also encompass integrations with Modality Systems Ltd., a multi award-winning Microsoft Gold Partner and global dedicated Microsoft Systems Integrator and Independent Software Vendor.

The Trust chose Intouch as its digital outpatient partner to assist during the COVID-19 crisis and beyond, with demand on health systems to increase efficiencies, generally, and for hospitals to reduce the number of face-to-face outpatient appointments, encouraging a shift toward virtual or remote consultations. The Trust remarked particular interest in VitalHub’s solutions as they lend toward integrability, and the modular nature of the offering serves that demand.

This suite of virtual clinic management solutions will bring value, clarity and efficiency for the care teams and patients at the Trust by reducing strain on hospital resources and enabling increased virtual care. The Trust, who is responsible for treating more than half a million individuals on an annual basis, with care provided by 6,000 staff members, will deploy these solutions across their seven hospitals.

“With this deal, we continue to advance our strong footing throughout the NHS and UK marketplace,” said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub Corp. “We’re seeing a trend with Microsoft Teams becoming the prevalent virtual platform used across healthcare. Through building integrations with Modality Systems, a leading vendor and distributor of Teams and other Microsoft workflow solutions, we are creating a solid foundation to access additional opportunities stemming from this trend. As always, we continue to focus on expanding the reach of our solutions across all our product classes, as we progress our growth strategy in the UK, North American markets, and beyond.”

ABOUT BUCKINGHAMSHIRE NHS FOUND TRUST

Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust is a major provider of integrated hospital and community services for people living in Buckinghamshire and surrounding counties, providing care to over half a million patients every year. Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust has around 6,000 highly-trained, qualified doctors, nurses, midwives, health visitors, therapists, healthcare scientists and other support staff. It is one of the first integrated acute and community providers in the country, and is the major provider of specialist, acute and community healthcare services for the people of Buckinghamshire. The services are delivered from a network of facilities including: A range of community settings - health centres, schools and patients’ own homes; five community hospitals; and two acute hospitals located in the two most densely populated areas of Buckinghamshire - High Wycombe and Stoke Mandeville, Aylesbury.

ABOUT MODALITY SYSTEMS LTD.

Modality Systems Ltd. is a UK-based, multi award-winning Microsoft Gold Partner, and global dedicated Microsoft Systems Integrator and Independent Software Vendor. Since their founding, and commencement of their Microsoft journey in 2007, Modality has supported over 1,000 customers on their communications and collaboration projects, and with the introduction of Microsoft’s cloud technology, has grown their capabilities significantly across Microsoft 365 and Azure. Modality boasts 11 Gold competencies and multiple Global Partner of the Year awards and are extremely proud to be a member of Microsoft’s strategic partner programs, including FastTrack Ready and the Cloud Solutions Provider program.

ABOUT VITALHUB

Software for Health and Human Services providers designed to simplify the user experience & optimize outcomes.

VitalHub provides technology to Health and Human Services providers including; Hospitals, Regional Health Authorities, Mental Health, Long Term Care, Home Health, Community and Social Services. VitalHub solutions span the categories of Electronic Health Record (EHR), Case Management, Care Coordination, Patient Flow & Operational Visibility, and DOCit Mobile Apps.

The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently, VitalHub serves 275+ clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, Qatar, and Latvia. VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The Company is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “VHI”.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Corporation and its business, which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the appointment of a new directors. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of each entity and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of each entity believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies, including risks regarding the technology industry, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals, market conditions, economic factors, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Dan Matlow

Chief Executive Officer, Director

(416) 727-9061

dan.matlow@vitalhub.com